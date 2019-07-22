It’s fitting that Zasu, the Mid-City bistro from chef/owner Sue Zemanick, served its first meal on New Year’s Eve, an occasion that toasts the old while ringing in the new. A knack for bridging the past and present of New Orleans dining seems baked into the restaurant’s DNA.
On the “old” side, Zasu’s atmosphere is more upscale than most neighborhood spots, from tie-clad servers to the gleaming bar — and entrees averaging $28. Service is professional, bordering on formal (not only is there bread service, but the slices are served warm — with tongs). Touches like these comfort Zemanick’s many fans who enjoyed her cooking at Uptown restaurants Gautreau’s and the now-shuttered Ivy.
But that’s where the old ends. Zemanick’s choice of Mid-City falls in step with the city’s shifting dining and entertainment patterns. The restaurant is in a shotgun home that formerly housed Rue 127. Zemanick’s renovation welcomes diners through a patio lush with greenery, a shade that carries over to the dining room’s lacquered walls. Chic walnut banquettes from GoodWood NOLA and wallpaper by local artist Amanda Stone Talley create an of-the-moment vibe.
The menu leans forward as well. Apart from a retro nod here and there (such as wild mushroom and potato pierogies to honor her origins in Pennsylvania and at Gautreau’s), Zemanick’s cooking is clean and modern, a conglomerate of global influences with enough New Orleans touches to remind diners where they’re eating.
Anything with fins, scales or tentacles is worth trying at Zasu. Tender grilled baby octopus gets the Mediterranean treatment with olives, almonds, roasted peppers and garlic. Among entrees, sauteed snapper with Indonesian curry and pickled pineapple is a perfect display of Zemanick’s talents. Though you’ll find snapper on many fine dining menus around town, it isn’t often executed like this, with unique flavors that accent but don’t overwhelm. The same is true of halibut, which rests on a bed of English peas, haricots verts, spring onions and spinach as green as the restaurant’s walls, with a flavorful ginger-mushroom broth. Grouper pairs the crunch of a saltine crust with a soulful serving of crawfish tails and braised greens with bacon.
Produce is abundant and well prepared. King trumpet mushrooms with roasted cauliflower and vadouvan (a French take on an Indian curry blend) had us fighting over each bite, as did artichoke and goat cheese agnolotti with crispy sunchokes and preserved lemon. The menu has several salads, including an outstanding one with Asian pear, fried celery root and toasted hazelnuts.
With such strong offerings from the sea and garden, there are few reasons to opt for meat. But one is Korean chili-glazed fried veal short ribs, served atop scallion and egg fried rice. The richness of the dish is cut by thin-sliced cucumber and Fresno chilis. Grilled beef bavette (similar to flank or skirt steak) was chewy and undersalted, though its accompaniments — crispy potatoes with pickled shallots and a simple arugula salad — were outstanding.
Dessert is worth the splurge, particularly the Pavlova, a volcano of pistachio-studded meringue flowing with citrus curd, vanilla cream and macerated strawberries. Passion fruit creme brulee with candied ginger and flecks of Thai basil layered an exotic touch over a classic dish.
An innovative cocktail menu and well-crafted wine list offer a range of excellent choices. The small dining room is noisy when the place is packed, which it usually is. And unless you have a late reservation, don’t plan to linger — someone is probably waiting for your table. With good reason.