The RiverShack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com; @TheRivershack
Restaurant bar
Known for its tacky ashtrays and quirky decor, the RiverShack Tavern offers live music on Fridays and Saturdays, a pool table, sports on TV and video poker. There are food and drink specials on Tuesday and Thursday. The food menu is American pub fare. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
Restaurant bar
The first thing one notices on approaching the bar at Shimmy Shack is the unusual bar stools with bases that look like a variety of people's standing legs. The drinks, however, are no joke. Bloody marys and margaritas are best sellers, along with a wide variety of wines. The food menu includes New Orleans dishes and daily specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.