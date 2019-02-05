Antoine’s Annex
513 Royal St., (504) 525-8045; www.antoines.com
A Caprese panino includes mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Backatown Coffee Parlour
301 Basin St., Suite 1, (504) 372-4442; www.backatownnola.com
Tuna salad is served on a croissant with spinach. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and dinner Mon.-Fri., lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Bacobar
70437 Highway 21, Suite 100, Covington, (985) 893-2450; www.bacobarnola.com
A Bacoburrito includes shrimp, steak or chicken with black beans, corn, smoked jalapenos, queso, rice and kimchi salsa. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Bearcat Cafe
2521 Jena St., (504) 309-9011; www.bearcatcafe.com
A Cat Daddy biscuit features chicken, a fried egg and Cajun gravy. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
biscuits & buns on banks
4337 Banks St., (504) 273-4600; www.biscuitsandbunsonbanks.com
A waffle is served with brie, blueberry compote and a side. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
Bittersweet Confections
725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; 639 S. Hennessey St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
A Classic breakfast includes three eggs, fruit, grits, bacon or sausage and house-baked honey wheat bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Breads on Oak
8640 Oak St., Suite A, (504) 324-8271; www.breadsonoak.com
A shrimp and crab cake sandwich includes a hearts of palm and chickpea crab cake, avocado, tomato, pickles, greens and remoulade on a brioche bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Brothers Cafe
1502 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, (504) 366-1073; www.brotherscafe.net A muffuletta includes ham, cotto, Genoa salami, provolone cheese and olive salad. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Cafe Amelie
912 Royal St., (504) 412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com
At brunch, chicken and waffles is served with andouille gravy. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Cafe Aquarius
2101 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 510-3080; www.facebook.com/eataquarius A vegan Buffalo wrap includes cauliflower, cashew blue cheese, cabbage, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe Beignet
311 Bourbon St., (504) 525-2611; 334 Royal St., (504) 524-5530; Shops at Jax Brewery, 600 Decatur St.; www.cafebeignet.com
A crawfish omelet includes bell peppers, tomatoes and Swiss cheese and is served with grits and French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bourbon Street: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Cafe Fleur-De-Lis
307 Chartres St., (504) 529-9641; www.cafefleurdelis.com
A boudin omelet includes grilled onions and pepper Jack cheese and is served with wheat toast and grits or hash browns. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Cafe Maspero
601 Decatur St., (504) 523-6250; www.cafemaspero.com
A muffuletta features ham, salami, pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and olive salad on a seeded bun and is served with french fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Cafe NOMA
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, (504) 482-1264; www.cafenoma.com
An Americana grain bowl includes chicken breast over wild rice, sweet potatoes, cranberries and baby spinach with warm bacon vinaigrette. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 568-1157; www.cafereconcile.org
Pastalaya combines smoked sausage, shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onions in tomato-cream sauce tossed with pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Cafe Rose Nicaud
632 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-3300; www.caferosenicaud.com
Avocado toast is nine-grain bread topped with avocado spread and pico de gallo served with salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Caffe! Caffe!
3547 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 267-9190; 4301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 885-4845; www.caffecaffe.com
A chipotle chicken wrap includes Swiss cheese and mixed greens in a whole wheat tortilla. No reservations. North Hullen Street: breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Clearview Parkway: breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com
A kimchi BLT includes slab bacon, kimchi, tomato, greens and gochujang aioli on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Chez Pierre French Bakery and Cafe
Citywide; www.chezpierreneworleans.com
A grilled pork banh mi is topped with cucumber, pickled carrots, green onions, cilantro and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Crave
3201 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux, (504) 676-3697; www.facebook.com/cravestb
Firecrackers are fried wontons filled with shrimp and Sriracha served with Crave sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
An Orbit bowl includes goat cheese, grapes, pistachios, currants, brown rice, arugula and sesame balsamic dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; 1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; 2209 Magazine St., (504) 570-6945; 5637 Magazine St., (504) 313-1316; www.districtdonuts.com
Creative doughnut flavors include Black Forest cake, Boston cream, bananas Foster, cookie dough, Irish coffee, peppermint bark and brown butter drop. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 5637 Magazine St.: breakfast and lunch daily. $
Dry Dock Cafe
133 Delaronde St., (504) 361-8240 New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served in peppery sauce with french bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222; www.eatnola.com
Smoked chicken salad is made with spring greens, boiled egg, avocado, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse bacon, blue cheese and blue cheese dressing. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The English Tea Room & Eatery
734 E. Rutland St., Covington, (985) 898-3988; www.englishtearoom.com
Chicken Karma is a curry made with chicken and vegetables. Reservations recommended. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Ernst Cafe
600 South Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.co
An Ernst burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a bun served with fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Estralita’s
1022 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 340-8517; www.estralitas.com
A shrimp po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Fri. $
French Press Coffeehouse
2120 David Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-7835; 3236 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-0276; 3238 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 598-5274; 4205 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 325-5653; www.frenchpresscoffeehouse.net
A turkey and avocado sandwich includes bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheatberry bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
FullBlast Brunch
139 S. Cortez St., (504) 302-2800; www.fullblastbrunch.com
Chicken and waffle features fried chicken strips tossed in pecan glaze. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and brunch Thu.-Mon. $$
Gracious Bakery & Cafe
New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., (504) 635-0033; 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 321-6233; 2854 St. Charles Ave., (504) 301-9949; 4930 Prytania St., (504) 300-8135; www.graciousbakery.com
Tarragon chicken salad is served on house-baked green onion bread and dressed with pickled red onions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Hickory Cafe & Grill
1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com
A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red pepper and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat. $$
High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336; www.highhatcafe.com A High Hat burger is topped with pimiento cheese and served with fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Horn’s
1940 Dauphine St., (504) 459-4676; www.hornsnola.com
The Crabby Wife features two eggs and crawfish etouffee over a crab cake served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $ Humble Bagel 4716 Freret St., (504) 355-3535; www.humblebagel.com
Lox is served with a house-made bagel (onion, garlic, salt, poppy seed, sesame, whole wheat or everything) and cream cheese, capers, tomato and red onion. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Mon. $
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285; www.kitchentablearabi.com
Fried Gulf oysters are served with applewood-smoked bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette over greens. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St., (504) 269-3777; www.laboulangerienola.com
Ham and cheese top a pretzel roll. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
La Madeleine
601 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-8662; 3300 Severn Ave., Suite 201, Metairie, (504) 456-1624; 3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
A croque monsieur features smoked ham, Swiss cheese and garlic cream sauce on wheatberry bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
A Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheeses, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Laurel Street Bakery
2701 S. Broad St., (504) 897-0576; www.laurelstreetbakery.com
Grilled salmon nicoise salad includes tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted red potatoes, green beans, shaved red onion, olives, mixed greens in apple cider vinaigrette and ciabatta toast. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Live Oak Cafe
8140 Oak St., (504) 265-0050; www.liveoakcafenola.com
Huevos rancheros includes eggs, cheddar and Cotija cheeses, black beans, Ranchero sauce, salsa and cilantro over corn tortillas. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Thu.-Tue. $$
Max Well New Orleans
6101 Magazine St., (504) 301-0510; www.maxwellneworleans.com
A baked stuffed plantain includes quinoa, black beans, kidney beans, pico de gallo, cilantro cream sauce and crumbled hemp cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Messina’s Runway Cafe
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasrunwaycafe.com
Crab cakes are made with Louisiana blue crab and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise and served with brabant potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun. $$
Mister Gregory’s
806 N. Rampart St., (504) 407-3780; www.mistergregorys.com
House-made king cakes are filled with almond paste and Creole cream cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast Wed.-Mon. $
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 324-4899; www.monkeymonkeynola.com
A grilled cheese sandwich combines cheddar, Parmesan, Monterey Jack and goat cheeses on sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
The Munch Factory
1901 Sophie Wright Place, (504) 324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net
Blackened redfish is served with grit cakes and crawfish cream sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
A muffuletta includes ham, Genoa salami, pastrami, Swiss and provolone cheeses and house-made olive salad on a seeded loaf and is served warm. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery
2440 Chartres St., (504) 943-0010; www.nolacakes.com
A boudin patty is served with two eggs, stone-ground grits and a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $
NOLA Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
An Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Olive Branch Cafe
1995 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, (504) 348-2008; 5145 Gen. De Gaulle Drive, (504) 393-1107; www.olivebranchcafe.com
A meatball pizza includes marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The Original Fiorella’s Cafe
5325 Franklin Ave., (504) 309-0352; www.originalfiorellas.com
Fried chicken platters come with two sides such as salad, fries, potato salad or mashed potatoes. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Original Pierre Maspero’s
440 Chartres St., (504) 524-8990; www.originalpierremasperos.com
Seafood pistolettes are filled with crawfish, Gulf shrimp, bell peppers and onions in creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pagoda Cafe
1430 N. Dorgenois St., (504) 644-4178; www.pagodacafe.net
A Cuban sandwich includes Chisesi ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise on Dong Phuong Bakery bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Paloma Cafe
800 Louisa St., (504) 304-3062; www.palomanola.com
Pan con bistec is skirt steak served with caramelized onions and plantain chips. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Pepperoni’s Cafe
8123 Hampson St., (504) 865-0336; www.pepperoniscafe.com
Crawfish pasta includes crabmeat, mushrooms and vegetables in lemon-dill cream sauce over fettuccine. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065; www.cafeamelie.com/petite-amelie
A garlic chicken sandwich is topped with warm garlic sauce, greens and rosemary mayonnaise on ciabatta. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe
7801 Panola St., (504) 314-1810; www.panolastreetcafe.com
A Sausalito omelet includes sauteed spinach, mushrooms, oysters, green onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
The Ruby Slipper
Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net
Eggs cochon includes two poached eggs, apple-braised pork debris and hollandaise on a buttermilk biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
SWEGS Kitchen
210 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 826-9008; 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, (504) 301-9196; Benson Tower, 1450 Poydras St., (504) 581-3555; 4350 Highway 22, Suite H, Mandeville, (985) 951-2064; www.swegskitchen.com
A Mediterranean shrimp bowl includes cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and brown rice. No reservations. Hours vary by location. $
Satsuma
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; 7901 Maple St., (504) 309-5557; www.satsumacafe.com
A special BLT features Nueske’s bacon, tomato, mashed avocado, goat cheese and arugula on sourdough or wheat bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Silver Whistle Cafe
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1455; www.silverwhistlecafe.com
A pimiento cheese omelet is served with hash browns and hollandaise. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Sun Ray Grill
2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 391-0053; www.sunraygrill.com
Plaquemines oyster bread is made with oysters, artichoke, spinach, tomato and basil and topped with garlic cream sauce and fried oysters. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar
1418 Magazine St., (504) 524-3828; 4807 Magazine St., (504) 895-5757; www.surreysnola.com
Sauteed Louisiana shrimp in New Orleans-style barbecue sauce are served with bacon and green onions over grits with French bread croutons. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Tartine
7217 Perrier St., (504) 866-4860; www.tartineneworleans.com
Two poached eggs are baked in a brioche bread bowl with herbed cream and Gruyere cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Prosciutto and brie pizza features San Marzano tomato sauce, arugula and mozzarella. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
A West Coast sandwich features honey-smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, cucumber, baby greens, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard in a whole wheat pita. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Toast
1035 Decatur St., (504) 300-5518; 1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664; 5433 Laurel St., (504) 267-3260; www.toastneworleans.com
Avocado toast is topped with a fried egg. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Vacherie
Hotel St. Marie, 827 Toulouse St., (504) 207-4532; www.vacherierestaurant.com
Blackened alligator bites are served with tartar sauce. Reservations recommended. Breakfast Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
A flatbread is topped with sliced apple, brie, bacon, arugula and honey. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Wakin’ Bakin’
3625 Prytania St., (504) 534-5698; 4408 Banks St., (504) 252-0343; www.wakinbakin.com
A breakfast bowl includes two eggs, bacon confit, cheddar cheese and grits, black beans or hash browns. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Who Dat Coffee Cafe
2401 Burgundy St., (504) 872-0360; www.facebook.com/whodatcoffeecafe
Not Yo Mama’s corn cakes are topped with a creamy egg and cheese sauce, bacon bits and green onions. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$