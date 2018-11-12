NO.irvinmayfield.043017_01.JPG (copy)
Faubourg Marigny

30º/90º

520 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-2576; www.3090-nola.com

Music club

With its geographic designation, this bar is easy to find in the heart of Frenchmen Street. Its upscale design is marked with hand-hewn cypress beams, brick walls and polished concrete floors and bar tops. There's live music daily, an atrium patio with a projection screen showing the live music onstage. The bar serves local beer and New Orleans cocktails. The kitchen serves New Orleans cuisine and brunch on weekends. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret

2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net; @allways_cabaret_club

Music club

The neighborhood bar and cabaret showcases burlesque, theater, live music, erotic readings and comedy. The Wig Snatch is a popular drink. Sunday is swing music night with free dance lessons. Pop-ups sell food outside regularly. Open daily. Happy hour 6 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Blue Nile

532 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-2583; www.bluenilelive.com; @BlueNileLive

Music club

Holding court on Frenchmen Street for more than a decade, the music club prides itself on its offerings of live local music including a standing gig by Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers most Fridays. Thursday is reggae night, and there are DJs Thursday through Saturday. An upstairs balcony is open Friday and Saturday. Popular drinks include the Blue Nile Pimm's Cup and the Frenchmen Fizz. Open Tue.-Sun.

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com; @buffasbar

Music club

This 24-hour bar slings food and drinks to a rotating cast of offbeat locals and tourists. The back room hosts an open mic on Wednesday, buffeted by other daily live music and entertainment. The regular menu features burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings and breakfast, with a special menu for Sunday's jazz brunch. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 a.m.-6 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The Dragon's Den

435 Esplanade Ave., (504) 940-5546; www.dragonsdennola.com; @dragonsdennola

Music Club

There's live music, comedy acts, burlesque, DJs, dance parties and more at this bar, which has an opium den theme downstairs and a music room and dance floor upstairs. Open daily. No food.

The Elysian Bar

Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com; @elysianbarnola

Hotel bar

The recently opened Elysian Bar is an orange-colored enclave within the remodeled rectory of the former church, and there's also seating in a brick courtyard. The wine list features all domestic wines and the cocktail menu highlights classic drinks such as Sazeracs, Negronis and martinis. Chef Alex Harrell serves a menu of small plates. Open daily. 

Hi-Ho Lounge

2239 St. Claude Ave.; www.hiholounge.net; @HiHoNola

Music club

The music venue and bar is home to the Monday night Bluegrass Pickin' Party, Pink Room Project's Set Deflo on Saturdays and open-mic comedy on Sundays, with an eclectic mix of live music, DJs and burlesque shows throughout the week. A shot and a beer are $6 daily. The Fry & Pie pop-up serves loaded french fries and assorted pies. Open daily.

The Maison

508 Frenchmen St., (504) 371-5543; www.maisonfrenchmen.com; @TheMaison508

Music club

This spacious club has three stages hosting a mix of jazz, brass, funk, Cajun and zydeco bands. The bar offers classic cocktails, including the Proud Mary, its spicy bloody mary. The food menu features Creole and Cajun dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

The Mayhaw at St. Roch Market New Orleans

2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.neworleans.strochmarket.com; @eatatstroch

Bar

The classically rooted bar serves patrons visiting eateries at the food court. The Auction House Market is dog-friendly and offers some outdoor seating. The drinks menu includes beer, 55 kinds of wine and craft cocktails mixed with house-made juices, syrups and mixers. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

The Spotted Cat Music Club

623 Frenchmen St., www.spottedcatmusicclub.com

Music club

The no-nonsense music club offers friendly barkeeps, good drinks at reasonable prices and a lineup of local jazz groups daily, from opening to closing. Popular drinks include the Creole Paloma, cranberry mule and Spicy Kitty. There's no cover, and drinks are cash only. Open daily. No food.

