Faubourg Marigny
30º/90º
520 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-2576; www.3090-nola.com
Music club
With its geographic designation, this bar is easy to find in the heart of Frenchmen Street. Its upscale design is marked with hand-hewn cypress beams, brick walls and polished concrete floors and bar tops. There's live music daily, an atrium patio with a projection screen showing the live music onstage. The bar serves local beer and New Orleans cocktails. The kitchen serves New Orleans cuisine and brunch on weekends. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret
2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net; @allways_cabaret_club
Music club
The neighborhood bar and cabaret showcases burlesque, theater, live music, erotic readings and comedy. The Wig Snatch is a popular drink. Sunday is swing music night with free dance lessons. Pop-ups sell food outside regularly. Open daily. Happy hour 6 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Blue Nile
532 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-2583; www.bluenilelive.com; @BlueNileLive
Music club
Holding court on Frenchmen Street for more than a decade, the music club prides itself on its offerings of live local music including a standing gig by Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers most Fridays. Thursday is reggae night, and there are DJs Thursday through Saturday. An upstairs balcony is open Friday and Saturday. Popular drinks include the Blue Nile Pimm's Cup and the Frenchmen Fizz. Open Tue.-Sun.
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com; @buffasbar
Music club
This 24-hour bar slings food and drinks to a rotating cast of offbeat locals and tourists. The back room hosts an open mic on Wednesday, buffeted by other daily live music and entertainment. The regular menu features burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings and breakfast, with a special menu for Sunday's jazz brunch. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 a.m.-6 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
The Dragon's Den
435 Esplanade Ave., (504) 940-5546; www.dragonsdennola.com; @dragonsdennola
Music Club
There's live music, comedy acts, burlesque, DJs, dance parties and more at this bar, which has an opium den theme downstairs and a music room and dance floor upstairs. Open daily. No food.
The Elysian Bar
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., (504) 356-6769; www.theelysianbar.com; @elysianbarnola
Hotel bar
The recently opened Elysian Bar is an orange-colored enclave within the remodeled rectory of the former church, and there's also seating in a brick courtyard. The wine list features all domestic wines and the cocktail menu highlights classic drinks such as Sazeracs, Negronis and martinis. Chef Alex Harrell serves a menu of small plates. Open daily.
Hi-Ho Lounge
2239 St. Claude Ave.; www.hiholounge.net; @HiHoNola
Music club
The music venue and bar is home to the Monday night Bluegrass Pickin' Party, Pink Room Project's Set Deflo on Saturdays and open-mic comedy on Sundays, with an eclectic mix of live music, DJs and burlesque shows throughout the week. A shot and a beer are $6 daily. The Fry & Pie pop-up serves loaded french fries and assorted pies. Open daily.
The Maison
508 Frenchmen St., (504) 371-5543; www.maisonfrenchmen.com; @TheMaison508
Music club
This spacious club has three stages hosting a mix of jazz, brass, funk, Cajun and zydeco bands. The bar offers classic cocktails, including the Proud Mary, its spicy bloody mary. The food menu features Creole and Cajun dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
The Mayhaw at St. Roch Market New Orleans
2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.neworleans.strochmarket.com; @eatatstroch
Bar
The classically rooted bar serves patrons visiting eateries at the food court. The Auction House Market is dog-friendly and offers some outdoor seating. The drinks menu includes beer, 55 kinds of wine and craft cocktails mixed with house-made juices, syrups and mixers. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Spotted Cat Music Club
623 Frenchmen St., www.spottedcatmusicclub.com
Music club
The no-nonsense music club offers friendly barkeeps, good drinks at reasonable prices and a lineup of local jazz groups daily, from opening to closing. Popular drinks include the Creole Paloma, cranberry mule and Spicy Kitty. There's no cover, and drinks are cash only. Open daily. No food.