Growing breakfast restaurant chain The Ruby Slipper Cafe will open a location in Old Metairie early next year, the owners announced.
The new breakfast and brunch spot will open at 2700 Metairie Road, the space currently occupied by Ralph Brennan’s Cafe B. Brennan announced plans earlier this year to shutter his restaurant by the end of 2018.
The space will become the 11th Ruby Slipper Cafe and the eighth in Louisiana. Earlier this month, the company announced it would open a new concept called Ruby Sunshine in Franklin, Tennessee.
Local couple Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened the original Ruby Slipper on S. Cortez Street in Mid-City in 2008. It closed that location and opened one nearby on S. Broad Street earlier this year.
The new location will be the company's first in Jefferson Parish.
The Old Metairie location will offer the same menu as the other restaurants and be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.