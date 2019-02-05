Sandwiches & Po-boys Aglio
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
A Corleone sandwich includes house-cured meats, provolone, basil mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and oregano vinaigrette on an oregano hoagie roll. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Avery’s on Tulane
2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110; www.averysontulane.com
A Sandbag sandwich includes roast beef debris, fried pickles, provolone and horseradish cream. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
A Zeus sandwich features grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce, red onion and feta-raita yogurt sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Banh Mi Boys
5001 Airline Drive, Suite B, Metairie, (504) 510-5360; www.bmbmetairie.com
Oyster Rockefeller fries are topped with fried oysters, Rockefeller sauce, Parmesan and green onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Bear’s Poboys at Gennaro’s
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226; www.facebook.com/bearspoboys
The Surf n Turf po-boy includes fried shrimp, roast beef debris, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
The Big Cheezy
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry’s Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075; www.thebigcheezy.com
A Mac ’N’ Cheezy sandwich features four-cheese and bacon macaroni and cheese on white bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Magazine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Williams Boulevard: lunch and dinner daily. $
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; 2023 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 309-3773; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
A grilled cheese sandwich includes sharp cheddar, Gruyere and Muenster on sourdough bread with salad and roasted tomato soup. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Central Grocery & Deli
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620; www.centralgrocery.com
The Italian grocery only serves muffulettas, which feature meats sliced in-house, locally baked bread and house-made Italian olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily. $$
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.facebook.com/chapschicken
A fried chicken Parmesan po-boy is dressed with marinara, provolone and Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
A Cubano features smoked pork, ham and Swiss cheese on a bolillo roll. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
A slow-roasted duck po-boy is topped with Cajun jalapeno gravy and green apple coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Dat Dog
601 Frenchmen St., (504) 309-3362; 3336 Magazine St., (504) 324-2226; 5030 Freret St., (504) 899-6883; www.datdog.com
A crawfish etouffee dog is a crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, onions, tomatoes, mustard and sour cream. Reservations accepted for large parties. Freret and Magazine streets: lunch and dinner daily. Frenchmen Street: lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; 1788 Carol Sue Ave., Terrytown, (504) 392-7589; 3900 General De Gaulle Drive, (504) 367-0227; 6641 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, (504) 341-4096; www.dimartinos.com
Muffulettas include ham, salami, provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Dirty South Sammich & Soft Serve Co.
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com
A Nashville hot chicken sandwich features a fried chicken breast dunked in Nashville-style hot sauce on a toasted sesame bun with house-made pickles. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Domilise’s Po-Boys & Bar
5240 Annunciation St., (504) 899-9126; www.domilisespoboys.com
The Half and Half po-boy includes fried oysters and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Good Bird
St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; 5031 Freret St., (504) 516-2307; www.goodbirdnola.com
A Larry Bird sandwich features roasted Springer Mountain Farms chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce and aioli on ciabatta from Breads on Oak. No reservations. Freret: breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. St. Roch Market: breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Johnny’s Po-Boy Restaurant
511 St. Louis St., (504) 524-8129; www.johnnyspoboy.com
A Judge Bosetta po-boy includes ground beef, Italian and hot sausages and Swiss cheese. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. Cash only. $
Killer Poboys
219 Dauphine St., (504) 462-2731; Erin Rose Bar, 811 Conti St., (504) 252-6745; www.killerpoboys.com
A Dark and Stormy po-boy features rum- and ginger-glazed pork belly, lime slaw and garlic aioli. No reservations. Conti Street: lunch, dinner and late-night Wed.-Mon. Dauphine Street: lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only at Conti Street location. $
Liberty Cheesesteaks
5039 Freret St., (504) 875-4447; www.libertycheesesteaks.com
The Wiz is a Philadelphia-style cheese steak filled with chopped New York strip steak and Cheez Whiz. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Thu.-Sat. $
Liuzza’s by the Track
1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com
A barbecue shrimp po-boy is a hollowed-out pistolette filled with shrimp in peppery barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Luca Eats
7329 Cohn St., (504) 866-1166; www.lucaeats.com
The pressed muffuletta includes house-made olive salad on ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Mahony’s Original Po-Boys & Seafood
901 Iberville St., (504) 717-2422; 3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com
Slow-roasted, Creole-spiced pork fills a po-boy topped with Creole coleslaw in vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mano’s Po-Boys
6943 Saints Drive, Metairie, (504) 734-0922; www.manospoboys.com
The Super Saint special includes two eggs, two choices of meat, two slices of cheese and a hash brown patty on choice of bun, toast or French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Fri.-Sat. $
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys & Deli
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A 9th Ward po-boy is filled with roast beef, french fries, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
The Milk Bar
710 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-3310; www.themilkbarneworleans.com
A Wolf Me Down sandwich includes roasted lamb, tomato, red onion, spinach, hummus and mozzarella on ciabatta. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant
10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170 A muffuletta includes ham, salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese and olive salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Co.
Citywide; www.nohsc.com
A Shrimpzilla po-boy has fried shrimp, roast beef debris gravy, Swiss cheese, cabbage and Creole mustard sauce and is served with garlic-herb fries. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Nor-Joe Imports
505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
A muffuletta is filled with Italian salami, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
A James Brown special po-boy features fried shrimp, barbecued beef, pepper Jack cheese and Crystal hot sauce mayonnaise. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Parran’s Po-Boys & Restaurant
2321 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 305-6422; 3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 885-3416; 4920 Prytania St., (504) 875-4620; www.parranspoboys.com
A meatball po-boy is topped with provolone cheese and red sauce. Delivery available from Kenner location. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Poboy Company
1817 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2460; www.facebook.com/poboyco
A Ferdi po-boy includes roast beef, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $
St. James Cheese Company
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com
An Il Mostro sandwich features spicy capicola, rosemary ham, salami, provolone cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato and herb-pepperoncini mayonnaise on Wild Flour ciabatta. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Seersucker Restaurant & Catering
938 Hancock St., Gretna, (504) 702-8040; www.seersuckercatering.com
The shrimp remoulade po-boy includes chilled boiled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, lettuce and spicy remoulade. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Short Stop Po-Boys
119 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, (504) 885-4572; www.shortstoppoboysno.com
A meatball po-boy is topped with house-made red gravy and provolone and served on Leidenheimer French bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Spitale’s Deli
3309 Division St., Metairie, (504) 837-9912; www.spitalesdeli.com
An oyster BLT includes fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
The Store
814 Gravier St., (504) 322-2446; www.thestoreneworleans.com
Shrimp and grits features shrimp and tasso Creole gravy over grits served with French bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Tracey’s
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
A roast beef po-boy is topped with garlicky gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Trilly Cheesesteaks
4413 Banks St., (504) 784-8169; www.trillycheesesteaks.com
A Far East Philly includes steak in ginger-soy sauce, cream cheese and fried red onions on an Amoroso’s roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
Turkey and the Wolf
739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428; www.turkeyandthewolf.com
A fried bologna sandwich is topped with American cheese, potato chips, lettuce, hot English mustard and mayonnaise on white bread. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
Roasted pork is served with black beans, rice, plantains and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. Checks accepted. $$