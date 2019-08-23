Bao & Noodle, the Chinese restaurant from Herbsaint alum Doug Crowell, has a new home at 2266 St. Claude Ave. in Faubourg Marigny (in the space that formerly housed Spanish wine bar Estano).

Unlike its former location on a quiet, mostly residential block of Chartres Street, Bao & Noodle’s (504-272-0004) new storefront sits on a bustling thoroughfare, near Arabella Casa Di Pasta, Kebab and the Hotel Peter and Paul.

“Everybody is pretty stoked about the new space, and we are excited to upgrade and be able to stay in the neighborhood,” Crowell says.

Brightly colored paintings of noodles and dumplings on the front window make the new location easy to spot. The new space has counter and table seating as well as outdoor tables. It also serves beer and wine.

The menu remains the same, with signature bao (hearty bread-like dumplings) steamed and fried and filled with ground pork, ginger, garlic and Chinese chives. Vegan versions are steamed and filled with mock duck, mung beans and yellow curry. Several dishes highlight house-made noodles, including spicy dan dan noodles with pork, and cumin-braised lamb with hand-ripped biang biang noodles. Rotating specials include a daily dumpling, seasonal vegetables and fish.

Prices range from $2 for “Strange Flavor Peanuts” tinged with salty sweet caramel and heat from chilies and Sichaun peppers, to $17 for tea-smoked duck. Appetizers average $6, and entrees are between $12 and $13.

Bao & Noodle is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery is available in Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods.