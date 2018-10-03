At Bywater American Bistro, Levi Raines makes a lot of pasta.
The chef recently worked with Bellegarde Bakery’s Graison S. Gill to make pastas with Gill’s freshly milled flours. Raines and Gill will host a day-long pasta-making workshop on Oct. 14. The session will cover pasta-making techniques and a discussion on the merits of milling fresh flour and how different flours yield different flavors and textures. Attendees will receive their own pasta machine and learn how to make pastas including heirloom corn pasta, heirloom rye pasta, ravioli, durum pasta with Louisiana pecan oil, white wheat pasta and roasted farro pasta.
Raines spoke to Gambit about pasta.
Gambit: What inspired the pasta-making course?
Raines: Graison has been planning on doing this pasta course for a while now. He staged at Vetri (Marc Vetri’s renowned restaurant in Philadelphia) for a week and when he got back we got together and tested 12 recipes with different fresh flours that he milled. It’s incredible because when you mill flour fresh, it’s so much more aromatic. When you do a tasting of (the flours) side by side with a (standard) white flour, you really (understand) the difference a lot more clearly.
I like being involved in this class because it will be a learning process for me as well. I’m (not) an expert on this but I’ve been making large batches of pasta two or three times a week for the past five years. Pasta is so personal, it’s like making a pot of gumbo. Everywhere you go, every family is going to make it differently and every person is going to have a different goal they want to achieve when they make pasta, whether it’s the dough or the sauce or the actual dish. It’s a very personal thing and you can do whatever you want with it.
G: How do the different types of flour affect the pasta’s flavor?
Raines: Graison could probably answer that better. He’s going to go over that (in the class). It takes a lot of practice. It’s almost like cupping coffee. It takes a little bit of training to actually find the flavor notes that you’re looking for. It’s kind of like wine tasting, because every batch of flour is a little different depending on when it was harvested or what time of year it was harvested. Graison is going to talk about terroir and the different regions for growing wheat and how that affects the grain.
It’s also (about) pairing proteins and different sauces and ingredients to support the flour rather than just the flour supporting them, or having the pasta just serve as a vehicle for the dish. And it’s about texture.
G: What will attendees learn in the class?
Raines: We’re going to do a couple of different types of dough based from the wheat they mill in-house. My involvement in the class is more technical than anything. It’s going to be more hands-on, helping people to form different shapes, going through a couple of different (types). We’re going to start with sheeting the dough, and then we’re going to get into the noodles that we’ll hand-cut like spaghetti, tagliatelle and pappardelle. Then we’ll go into shapes of pasta you can make with the sheeted dough, from filled pastas like ravioli, agnolotti, tortellini and cappelletti, and other kinds of shapes, like garganelli and strozzapreti. I think with the durum dough or the heirloom cornmeal, we’ll treat them like semolina dough and we’ll do more hand-shaped pastas like orcchiette and trofie.
I think you just have to commit and attack it with confidence. When you’re making something that personal, if it comes out messed up or whatever it may be, that’s just the character of it. The best thing you can do is get a pasta sheeter because the hardest thing to do is roll the pasta thin enough. As long as you do that, all the noodles are going to be consistent and whatever sheet you cut them into or fold them into is going to be fine, because they’ll all cook the same.