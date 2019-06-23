Hop(s) to it and support local beer makers.

Abita Brewing Company

166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com

Details: The Northshore taproom offers brewery tours and features weekly events from yoga meet-ups in the courtyard to trivia nights. A selection of rotating taps includes the brewery’s flagship beers as well as seasonal and limited releases.

Try this: Can’t decide on a beer? Four-ounce “tasters” let guests sample from a larger variety of the brewery’s selection.

Brieux Carre Brewing Company

2115 Decatur St., 504-304-4242; www.brieuxcarre.com

Details: Just off Frenchmen Street, this nano-brewery offers a rotating selection of small-batch brews, served only at the taproom.

Try this: Walk through to the petite courtyard, which offers a shaded respite from the Decatur Street revelry.

Courtyard Brewery

1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com

Details: The Lower Garden District nano-brewery and beer bar specializes in hoppy IPAs and features a changing selection of guest brews while frequently hosting food trucks and pop-ups.

Try this: Try the house Initialize Geodesic Grid, a double IPA with 8% alcohol.

Miel Brewery

405 Sixth St., 504-372-4260; www.mielbrewery.com

Details: Located in an old Irish Channel warehouse, this dog and family-friendly microbrewery and taproom replaces sugar with honey in some of the of the beers brewed on-site. An adjacent outdoor beer garden provides a nice place to kick back and enjoy the bar’s selection of beers while frequent pop-ups like the Colombian-inspired La Monita offer snacking opportunities.

Try this: The Candy Jack is an American cream ale brewed with Sour Jacks watermelon candies.

NOLA Brewing Taproom

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com/tap-room

Details: The upstairs bar is the place to be at this taproom, which sits adjacent to the NOLA brewery and hugs the Mississippi River in the Irish Channel. A rooftop deck offers a nice breeze from the river while the kitchen at McClure’s BBQ provides plenty of fodder to soak up those suds.

Try this: The Oh No! We Shuck Again is a bourbon barrel-aged oyster stout.

Parleaux Beer Lab

634 Lesseps St., 504-702-8433; www.parleauxbeerlab.com

Details: Modern and industrial touches set the scene at this Bywater microbrewery and taproom, where the emphasis is on small-batch craft beers and a constantly rotating tap list. There’s a large outdoor area for pop-up food trucks, yoga and more.

Try this: Try the Pocket Daze DDH IPA, a juicy IPA that packs tons of tropical fruit flavors.

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com

Details: Pull up a seat at the bar and peek behind the glass walls to the brewery where the magic happens at this taproom and bar. The beer names all are inspired by the history of the Port of New Orleans.

Try this: The refreshing, tart 3-Day Weekend is a light summer ale flavored with hibiscus and lime.

Second Line Brewing

433 N. Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com

Details: Tucked away on a side street in Mid-City, this petite brewery turns out a rotating selection of craft beers and includes a sunny kid- and pooch-friendly outdoor patio. Food trucks frequently are parked out front and the bar hosts the occasional mini-festival.

Try this: The Coffee Blonde is a light, buzzy choice.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com

Details: The brews created at this vast brewery and taproom inside a Tchoupitoulas Street warehouse draw inspiration from European-style beers with an all-American craft spirit. The family-friendly taproom features the company’s year-round and seasonal beers, as well as onsite-only selections.

Try this: Try the Playful Waters Mango brut IPA.