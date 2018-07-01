It's hard to beat the summer heat, but there are plenty of area watering holes to help locals cool off.
Local breweries offer everything from hoppy IPAs and funky sour beers to easy-drinking lagers. Cocktail lounges keep finding new twists on the classics. Some wine bars and other spots turn to frose, a frozen drink made with rose, in the summer months. And there are late-night haunts and exotic spots from courtyards to rooftop terraces to drink outdoors. Below are some of the city's newest bars as well as old favorites and recommendations for what to drink at all locations.
New bars | breweries | outdoor drinking | cocktail lounges | beer bars | sports bars | wine bars | LGBT bars | late night bars| neighborhood bars | French Quarter | restaurant bars | margaritas | hotel bars
Enjoy.
NEW BARS
Raise a glass and toast these new drinking establishments.
• 1908
@PythianMarket
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 605-0414; www.pythianmarket.com
The vibe: Head to the rear of the CBD's new bright and airy food hall and grab a seat at 1908, its cocktail-focused bar.
What you'll drink: There's a full bar, complete with local brews, but cool off with frozen white Russian or dark and stormy cocktails.
• Deja Vieux Food Park
1681 Religious St., (504) 248-9553; www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com
The vibe: The Lower Garden District food park is an outdoor lot with one permanent food vendor, a changing roster of food trucks, a full bar and a covered deck with a TV for sports viewing.
What you'll drink: Cucumber mojitos, tropical colada cocktails or bloody mary and mimosa specials during the World Cup.
• El Libre
@ElLibreNola
3151 Calhoun St., (504) 309-2699; www.facebook.com/ellibreuptown
The vibe: The Cuban-themed cafe moved from its original French Quarter spot to a former Bud's Broiler location Uptown. It's got the casual feel of a diner and a simple menu of sandwiches and Cuban staples.
What you'll drink: Local craft beers or Cuban cocktails including mojitos, Cuba libres and daiquiris.
• Longway Tavern
@LongwayTavern
719 Toulouse St.; www.longwaytavern.com
The vibe: Liam Deegan formerly curated the whiskey selection at Barrel Proof before partnering with John Sinclair to open this gastropub with refined food and cocktail menus. The historic French Quarter cottage has a modern, sleek décor and a rear courtyard.
What you'll drink: Original cocktails such as the Irish Morning Manhattan with Tullamore Dew whiskey, sweet vermouth and Bittermens coffee liqueur.
• Madam's Modern Kitchen + Bar
B on Canal, 1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
The vibe: Despite the Storyville theme, the spacious restaurant and bar has a distinctly modern look.
What you'll drink: Storyville-themed cocktails such as the Red Light Negroni (Bols Genever gin, sweet vermouth and Galliano Apertivo) and the Madam's Tonic Lemonade (Atelier Vie Barrel-Aged Gin, black cherry and rosemary).
• Manolito
508 Dumaine St., (504) 603-2740; www.manolitonola.com
The vibe: Cocktailians Nick Detrich and Chris Hannah are behind this cozy Cuban-inspired bar and cafe with a few seats at its ground-floor bar and tables on its mezzanine.
What you'll drink: Cuban-inspired drinks such as the Floridita daiquiri (Bacardi Superior rum, lime and maraschino liqueur) or El Presidente (Banks 5 Island Blend Rum, Dolin dry vermouth, Pierre Ferrand dry Curacao and grenadine).
• The Vintage
3121 Magazine St., (504) 324-7144; www.thevintagenola.com
The vibe: The space has become progressively more elegant as it evolved from a Rue de la Course coffee house to Ignatius Eatery and finally The Vintage, which serves coffee and espresso drinks, small plates and classic cocktails.
What you'll drink: Variations on classic cocktails, such as a Magazine mule (Tito's vodka, prosecco, mint and lime) and its version of a hurricane, Remembering Camille, made with dark rum and blood orange liqueur.
BREWERIES
Hop on the craft brew bandwagon at these taprooms.
• Abita Brewery
@TheAbitaBeer
166 Barbee Road, Covington, (985) 893-3143; www.abita.com
The vibe: You can tour the tanks and get free drink tokens to exchange for the stalwart brewery's ubiquitous beers and newer experiments, or show up and hang at the publike bar and patio with some board games. There's also a gift shop with Abita-branded everything.
What you'll drink: Seasonal and limited brews like the To-Gose salty sour or a watermelon lemon shandy radler-style brew.
Brieux Carre
@BrieuxCarre
2115 Decatur St., (504) 304-4242; www.brieuxcarre.com
The vibe: There are a dozen rotating taps inside this slim hideaway off Frenchmen Street, with several signature brews from the microbrewery in towering tanks near the bar, and a wee beer garden in the rear, which hosts frequent comedy shows and other events.
What you'll drink: El Geoffe is a sturdy, 6.3 percent alcohol by volume Hefeweizen, but the jackpot is in its Lunch Money for Daze double IPA.
• Courtyard Brewery
@CourtyardBrew
1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com
The vibe: A former loading dock houses dozens of interesting beers (and the occasional wine) on tap, with several house brews (the specialty here are IPAs) with eccentric names. You'll most likely want to snag a wood-drum table and classroom chairs under the twinkly lights in the makeshift brick patio, where a rotating cast of food trucks appear nightly.
What you'll drink: If you're lucky, a daydreamy Sonic Youth in 1983 IPA is on tap. For something different, try a Buddhist-inspired Footsteps Along the Diamond Path mixed-fermentation sour.
• Crescent City Brewhouse
@crescentbrew
527 Decatur St., (504) 475-6742; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
The vibe: The elder statesbrewery of the New Orleans beer scene, the French Quarter taphouse boasts a small but strong lineup of in-house beers from founder and brewmaster Wolfram Koehler, though the crowd is mostly a sit-and-eat-type checking out New Orleans classic dishes and a live band.
What you'll drink: A medium-bodied Vienna-style Red Stallion.
• Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
The vibe: For tourists, power lunches and the suits-and-pints crowd - the sprawling, golden-hued space in the CBD has a massive food menu and rotating and seasonal beers brewed on-site.
What you'll drink: A classic Golden Export Helles-style lager or a juicier-than-thou All of the Things IPA.
• NOLA Brewing Taproom
@NOLABrewing
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com
The vibe: Don't be surprised to find a warehouse filled with a yoga session-in-progress inside its brewery. The two-floor complex also houses McClure's Barbecue and the taps includes selections only offered at the brewery, including refreshingly fruity sour ales and herbaceous wild ales.
What you'll drink: Revivalists Pale Ale, named after the band, or its Earl Grey-infused side project Tea-vivalists.
• Parleaux Beer Lab
@ParleauxBeerLab
634 Lesseps St., (504) 702-8433; www.parleauxbeerlab.com
The vibe: A large, partially secluded courtyard has turned into a defacto neighborhood babysitter, with a grassy yard for playing and picnic tables for sipping from the Bywater microbrewery's slim-but-potent selections. There are pop-ups, like Trinidadian street Lucille's Roti Shop, and neighborhood events, like yoga and Sunday night improv shows.
What you'll drink: Funky Side of the Tracks, a barrel-aged mixed-fermentation farmhouse ale, or the rare Foggy Glasses, its hoppy signature IPA.
• Port Orleans Brewing
@portorleansbeer
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleansbrewingco.com
The vibe: A large brick-lined taproom from the Tchoupitoulas Street newcomer transitions from a spacious indoor area to a pleasant patio overlooking a quiet stretch of Uptown. Stokehold restaurant offers St. James Cheese Company cheese-and-beer pairings and a mix of brewery staples and offbeat creations.
What you'll drink: A crisp Ella Pilsner (say it like "Stella!"), or a Belgian-style tricentennial-toasting 1718 Tricentennial Citrus Wheat.
• Royal Brewery New Orleans
@royal_brewery
7366 Townsend Place, Building B, (504) 415-8444; www.royalbrewerynola.com
The vibe: Not far from the Lakefront Airport, this light-filled, repurposed warehouse-sized brewery in New Orleans East is a neighborhood magnet with a small selection of playful bug-inspired brews on tap.
What you'll drink: A summery California Common-style Termite Loger, or taproom-exclusive Ginger Fever ginger ale.
• Second Line Brewing
@SecondLineBrew
433 N. Bernadotte St., (504) 248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com
The vibe: The laid-back Mid-City hotspot and beer garden hosts family-friendly neighborhood events from movie nights to cornhole competitions. Food trucks park in the spacious courtyard nightly, and there are plenty of umbrellas for escaping the sun during weekend afternoon hours.
What you'll drink: A classic, unfiltered pilsner is a new summertime refresher.
• Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com
The vibe: An unassuming warehouse in a row of former warehouses, the spacious taproom is filled with picnic tables and near-nightly events, from trivia to beer release parties, pop-up dinners and film screenings.
What you'll drink: Is there a more attractive can than the flamingo-covered Paradise Park American lager? For juicy hopheads, try the Grapefruit Holy Roller, a spinoff of its popular IPA.
• Wayward Owl
@WaywardOwlBeer
3940 Thalia St., (504) 827-1646; www.waywardowlbrewing.com
The vibe: Housed inside the restored Gem Theater space, the brewery's cavernous former cinema space - tucked away in an unassuming stretch off Earhart Boulevard on the edge of Broadmoor - houses an eccentric, creative array of beers and long tables (and, of course, movie theater seats) on which to sit and drink them.
What you'll drink: Privateer Pale Ale for the hardcore alumni set, or a limited edition You Don't Own Mead brewed in collaboration with women from Louisiana's beer scene.
OUTDOOR DRINKING
These outdoor spots have it made in the shade.
• Bacchanal Wine
@Bacchanalwine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
The vibe: There's live music nightly in the courtyard, and patrons can select bottles or glasses of wine at the wine shop entrance or head to the beer kiosk outdoors or the full bar upstairs. There's also a full menu offered at the kitchen window.
What you'll drink: Reach into the wine cooler for a chilled bottle of French or Spanish rose, or order a cocktail, such as the King Jukebox with gin, yellow chartreuse, lime, mint and celery, or a Mazerac made with mezcal.
• Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
The vibe: The sprawling rear space includes a bar on the large covered deck, a patio and many big-screen TVs, and large groups often commandeer groups of tables to watch games or socialize.
What you'll drink: Buckets of iced domestic beers, or cocktails such as the Bayou Breeze with rum, mango liqueur, peach schnapps, lemon and mint.
The Columns Hotel
3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com
The vibe: Inside the 19th-century Italianate hotel's ground floor, there's a bar and several rooms to lounge with a cocktail, and guests also can enjoy drinks in courtyard spaces surrounding the building or find seats on the wide front veranda with views of St. Charles Avenue.
What you'll drink: Popular cocktails such as a dark and stormy, Moscow mule or mint julep.
• N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
The vibe: On a quiet block, hidden behind a nondescript wooden fence (with "N7" stenciled in black spray paint) lies a quaint cafe reminiscent of the French countryside and a covered patio with trestle tables.
What you'll drink: The combined French and Japanese culinary inspirations prompt a choice of sake or glasses of French wine.
• The Rusty Nail
@Rustynailnola
1102 Constance St., (504) 525-5515; www.rustynailnola.com
The vibe: Tucked on the edge of the Warehouse District, Rusty Nail has a long L-shaped bar, and beyond it is a sprawling courtyard with umbrella-covered tables and a covered bar with TVs for sports viewing.
What you'll drink: The bar prides itself on its whiskey selection, but guests can cool off with an array of frozen drinks, including a Push Pop (made with sweet satsuma liqueur) frojito (frozen mojito) or watermelon frose.
• The Tchoup Yard
405 Third St., (504) 895-6747; www.tchoupyard.com
The vibe: Tchoup Yard added an indoor barroom, but there's plenty of seating under the main bar's covered deck and at tables under trees covered in lights in the spacious yard. Leashed dogs are welcome.
What you'll drink: Frozen margaritas or frose cocktails (made with rose and schnapps) or draft beers in heavy 18-ounce schooners.
• Hot Tin Rooftop Bar
@Hottinbar, @ThePontchHotel
Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.hottinbar.com
The vibe: This swanky rooftop spot offers panoramic views of downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River Bridge. There are tall barstools on the patio overlooking the city, or patrons can sink into couches in the bohemian-style lounge.
What you'll drink: Champagne and classic cocktails such as Moscow mules, Sazeracs and corpse revivers.
COCKTAIL LOUNGES
Let the alchemy begin.
• Bar Tonique
@BarTonique
820 N. Rampart St., (504) 324-6045; www.bartonique.com
The vibe: The room has a 19th-century New Orleans feel, with an attractive but not snobby crowd packed around the U-shaped bar. Check the chalkboards for cocktail specials or delve into the voluminous printed menu.
What you'll drink: Impeccable classic cocktails and refreshing phosphates. A rotating daily $5 drink special includes caipiranhas, bloody marys and more.
• Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29
@Latitude29_NOLA
321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com
The vibe: Upscale, chilled-out tiki lounge and restaurant with a subtle '60s touch and an impressive collection of tikibilia.
What you'll drink: Jeff "Beachbum" Berry is world-renowned for his tiki recipes. Try a Navy Grog, complete with ice cone (beware, they're strong) or go off-menu with a Cobra's Fang.
• Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com
The vibe: A laid-back, comfortable bar up front gives way to a patio straight out of Havana.
What you'll drink: Caribbean-inspired cocktails, often with modern updates on 18th- and 19th-century recipes. Flor de Jamaica is a vodka sour with hibiscus and ginger.
• Cure
@cureNOLA
4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com
The vibe: This upscale lounge, which put a face on the contemporary craft cocktail movement in New Orleans, won the James Beard Foundation's national award for Outstanding Bar Program in May. Original cocktail descriptions read like flowery booze romance novellas, and drinks are made slowly and with care.
What you'll drink: A Looking Glass (an American brandy and peach liqueur sour with cinnamon and citrus) or a Third Time's the Charm ("An elegant agave martini variation with hints of toasted hazelnut, charred corn, chamomile flowers, coriander and Meyer lemon peel").
• French 75
@thefrench75
Arnaud's, 813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/french-75
The vibe: The room recalls 19th-century Paris or New York, with bartenders in white coats and servers in black tie. (Don't wear shorts or a T-shirt here, please.)
What you'll drink: The titular French 75 is best in class and the Contessa will convert even gin skeptics. Off the menu: a Queen's Park Swizzle can't be beat in the summer heat.
• Loa
International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., (504) 553-9550; www.ihhotel.com/loa-bar/idea
The vibe: Though inspired by Voodoo spirits, this elegant lounge with a coppertop bar looks like a place for tranquil meditation with low cushioned banquettes.
What you'll drink: Alan Walter's creative twists on traditional cocktails often include fresh herbs and unexpected ingredients (Spanish moss, anyone?). Some drinks come with props.
• Martine's
@MartinesLounge
2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge
The vibe: Like a cool bar in a 1970s basement rumpus room - with retro prices and smoking policy to boot.
What you'll drink: Remarkably inexpensive craft cocktails, cheap beer, the Pimm's Cup Snowball or whatever's on the chalkboard.
• Swizzle Stick Bar
@CafeAdelaide
Loews Hotel 300 Poydras St., (504) 595-3305; www.loewshotels.com/new-orleans/dining/lounge
The vibe: A playful hangout that spreads into the lobby of the Loews Hotel.
What you'll drink: Playful drinks like the Big Smooch and the Adelaide Swizzle, made with chunks from a huge block of ice behind the bar.
• Revel Cafe & Bar
133 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-6122; www.revelcafeandbar.com
The vibe: Mid-City casual, with bar food from chef Chris DeBarr.
What you'll drink: Barman Chris McMillian has a knack for making the classics better than you've ever had them. The Bramble and the Corpse Reviver No. 2 are both perfect for a New Orleans summer.
• Twelve Mile Limit
@twelvemilelimit
500 S. Telemachus St., (504) 488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com
The vibe: Unpretentious neighborhood bar where canned beer and craft cocktails coexist happily.
What you'll drink: The Gates McFadden is Scotch with a strawberry-dill shrub; the bar's namesake cocktail is a fruity punch with a kick.
• Victory
@VictoryNOLA
339 Baronne St., (504) 522-8664; www.victorynola.com
The vibe: Deep red walls and a backlit wall of bottles make for a dramatic drinking spot.
What you'll drink: Punny cocktails like "So Pho-cking Good" (made with "pho syrup") and "Beetin' the Lime," which marries dark rum with a beet reduction and lime.
BEER BARS
There's plenty on tap at these brew hubs.
• Ale on Oak
@AleonOak
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
The vibe: There's more than 25 taps behind the long bar at this sleek modern lounge on Oak Street. The ambience is casual, and there's plenty of seating on the deck it shares with neighboring wine bar, Oak.
What you'll drink: Choose from a variety of styles and craft brewers such as Second Line Brewing's farmhouse ale A Saison Named Desire and Sour Wench Blackberry Ale, a Berliner weisse style from California's Ballast Point Brewing Company.
• The Avenue Pub
@AvenuePubNOLA
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
The vibe: The décor is low-frills at this two-story St. Charles Avenue bar, but it offers a well-curated list of craft beers, including American regional brews and Belgium imports.
What you'll drink: Just in time for summer, new specialty IPAs include Great Raft's Rhinestone Life, Southern Prohibition Brewing's Paradise Lost, Wayward Owl Brewing Company's new double IPA, Hopsurdity, and Parish Brewing Co.'s Ghost in the Machine.
• Barley Oak
@BarleyOak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
The vibe: Dark wooden beams and large pretzels suggest a German pub, but balcony seating overlooking Lake Pontchartrain are part of the draw to this Northshore beer emporium.
What you'll drink: Imports from Guinness and Warsteiner or beers from regional breweries such as Great Raft's Southern Drawl and Urban South Brewery's Paradise Park lager.
• Black Penny
@BlackPennyBar
700 N. Rampart St., (504) 304-4779; www.facebook.com/blackpennynola
The vibe: Located in a restored historic building on the edge of the French Quarter, Black Penny stocks canned beer from the most familiar brewers (Budweiser, Miller, Heineken) and craft brewers from Louisiana (Abita, NOLA Brewing, Urban South) and around the world.
What you'll drink: Louisiana-brewed Jucifer IPA from Gnarly Barley, Crispin Browns Lane cider from California or a Japanese wheat beer.
• The Bulldog
@Bulldog_MidCity, @Bulldog_Uptown
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
The vibe: Both locations have spacious patios and cool interiors where patrons can choose from wide selections of draft and bottled beers from around the globe. Each bar also has a kitchen window serving pub fare.
What you'll drink: Try Hopadillo IPA or Lemon and Ginger Radler from June's highlighted brewery Karbach Brewing Company.
• d.b.a.
@dbaneworleans
618 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-3731; www.dbaneworleans.com
The vibe: A diverse schedule of local musicians draws people off Frenchmen Street, but the bar has long been known for its menus of top-shelf spirits and craft beers from regional and international brewers.
What you'll drink: Look in the cooler for Belgian Chimay bottlings, or check the taps for offerings from NOLA Brewing Company, Urban South Brewery or California's Lagunitas Brewing Company.
• Deuce McAllister's Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap
@olesaintnola
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
The vibe: Former New Orleans Saints running back (and WWL Radio commentator) Deuce McAllister is the face of this suds-friendly restaurant. The game plan is split between bottled beer from big-name brewers and 50 taps dominated by regional brewers.
What you'll drink: Choose from numerous offerings from NOLA Brewing Company, Houston's Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Mississippi's Lazy Magnolia Brewery and Atlanta's SweetWater Brewing Company.
• Lager's International Ale House
@Lagers_Metairie
3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-9923; www.lagersmetairie.draftfreak.com
The vibe: Styled like an old Eurpean pub, this wood-paneled lodge on Metairie's main drag offers more than 75 beers on tap and many more in bottles and cans.
What you'll drink: Local beers on tap such as a variety of Abita brews or Parish Brewing's annual summer release, Ghost in the Machine, or cans of Omnipollo Peach Slush IPA.
SPORTS BARS
These bars are winners with local sports fans.
Bullet's Sports Bar
2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., (504) 948-4003; www.facebook.com/bulletssportsbar
The vibe: This popular neighborhood spot - with photos of regulars filling the wall behind the bar - is home to New Orleans Saints fans, and it regularly hosts live music.
What you'll drink: Mix your own drinks with old-school bottle service - small bottles of liquor served with ice and mixers.
• Cooter Brown's Tavern
@CooterBrowns504
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
The vibe: The Riverbend bar's sports screening goes global this summer with World Cup viewing - opening early for some matches. Grab seats at its long rows of tables and food from the oyster bar or kitchen menu.
What you'll drink: With more than 80 taps, there's plenty to choose from, but try New Belgium Brewing Company's The Hemperor HPA, Urban South Brewery's Paradise Park lager or Watermelon Gose from Athens, Georgia's Terrapin Beer Co.
• Finn McCool's Irish Pub
@finnmccoolspub
3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com
The vibe: This Irish pub has been a hub for soccer fans and assorted ex-pats, and World Cup viewing begins early. Cluster around the bar for a closer view, or grab a seat at cabaret tables filling the bar.
What you'll drink: Guinness on draft, a frozen Afternoon Delight (blended with rum, orange juice, pineapple and rosewater) or white wine's answer to the frose, a frozignon blanc.
• Markey's Bar
@MarkeysBarNOLA
640 Louisa St., (504) 943-0785; www.facebook.com/markeysbarnola
The vibe: Regulars perch on stools along the long, narrow barroom to watch sports on TVs, but this longtime neighborhood spot is better-known as a home to colorful Bywater characters, area newcomers and sports fans from all around. Guests can take a break from broadcasts and play shuffleboard.
What you'll drink: Jameson and Miller High Life.
• Perry's Sports Bar
5252 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 456-9234; www.facebook.com/perryssportsbarandgrill
The vibe: The bright, spacious bar has pool tables and plenty of TVs for sports viewing. There are more than 30 beers on tap, lunch specials and nightly specials for service industry workers.
What you'll drink: Buckets of domestic beers are $11 for five bottles.
• Shamrock
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
The vibe: This cavernous second-floor playspace has as many TVs for sports viewing as it does games to play, including more than 20 pool tables, dart boards, basketball hoops, foosball tables, mini bowling lanes and pingpong tables, beer pong tables and more.
What you'll drink: Check shot specials and let the games begin.
• SportsBeat Pub & Cafe
3330 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 838-9563
The vibe: A casual spot for sports fans to gather for big games or play darts or video poker, plus there's a full menu of po-boys, burgers, steaks and daily specials.
What you'll drink: Dixie beer in a bottle or on draft or any of 15 flavored Skyy vodkas.
• Tracey's
@TraceysNola
2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com
The vibe: This casual, Irish pub-inspired sports bar in the Irish Channel is a hub for watching World Cup soccer, major league sports and special events including horseracing.
What you'll drink: Bloody marys during early morning soccer matches, Abita beers through the day.
WINE BARS
Pop some corks at these wine bars.
• Andrea's Capri Blue Bar
Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com/capri-blue-bar
The vibe: The Metairie institution has a classic Old World feel with dramatic suspended arches supported by Corinthian-style columns, gilded mirrors, lush leather couches and a heavenly shade of cerulean blue on the ceiling. Theres's live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
What to drink: Chef Andrea's signature Capri Blu martini (its hue matches the ceiling).
• Bayou Wine Garden
@bayouwinegarden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
The vibe: The rustic-looking interior belies the extensive selection of wines by the bottle and glass and the charcuterie from nearby newcomer, Piece of Meat butcher. The large patio (adjoining Bayou Beer Garden) has a casual vibe. The outdoor bar offers wines on tap, and cocktails including a frose.
What to drink: Frose, all day.
• The Delachaise
3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com
The vibe: The Delachaise's narrow space almost looks like a railroad car. Grab a seat at the long bar, the banquette bathed in soft mood lighting or on the patio and choose from a wine list with 350 bottles and a food menu including duck fat fries and more.
What to drink: One of the many wines offered by the glass, or a frose.
• Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com
The vibe: Soaring ceilings, glossy white surfaces, minimalist decor and magnums of sparkling wine set the stage to enjoy the finer things, but there also are inexpensive and moderately priced beverages, including sparkling wines.
What to drink: The Not Your Aperol Spritz from the bar's Bubbles + Troubles cocktail list packs a spritzy punch.
• Patrick's Bar Vin
@PatricksBarVin
Hotel Mazarin, 730 Bienville St., (504) 200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com
The vibe: Wood-paneled walls, marble-topped tables and plush settees and armchairs await patrons who venture into this hidden gem, mere steps away from the noise and bustle of Bourbon Street. The bar has two courtyards - one in front and a larger enclosed courtyard that's shared with the adjoining Hotel Mazarin.
What to drink: Sangria made with Lillet Rouge or Blanc and fruit.
• Pearl Wine Co.
@PearlWineCo
3700 Orleans Ave., Suite 1C, (504) 483-6314; www.pearlwineco.com
The vibe: The bar at Pearl Wine Co. is only half the story. The attached store now serves beer, wine and cocktails-in-a-can during operating hours. Customers are welcome to purchase beverages in the shop to drink in the bar for a corkage fee.
What to drink: Wines from all over the world, and there are free tastings on Thursdays highlighting different vineyards or wine-producing regions.
• Wine Institute of New Orleans (WINO)
610 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 324-8000; www.winoschool.com
The vibe: W.I.N.O. is the kind of school for which scholarships should be available. The automated self-serve machines dispense 120 wines in 1-ounce, 2-ounce and 4-ounce pours, giving customers the opportunity to taste rare vintages such as a 2007 Opus One cabernet blend or a 1996 Chateau Calon-Segur Bordeaux.
What to drink: Limited-edition New Orleans Tricentennial Reserve Madeira by the Rare Wine Co.
LGBT BARS
Show some local pride at these LGBT-friendly bars.
• Bourbon Pub / Parade
@TheBourbonPub
801 Bourbon St., (504) 529-2107; www.bourbonpub.com
The vibe: This Bourbon Street hub features DJs, karaoke nights, female impersonators and drag performers, music videos on large TVs and more, and the bar is open 24 hours Friday through Sunday.
What you'll drink: Throwback fuzzy navel and kamikaze shots.
• The Country Club
@countryclubnola
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
The vibe: There's an upscale restaurant and lounge filling the Bywater home, and there's also an expansive courtyard and pool in back (must be 21 years old to enter). In addition to local beers, the bar stocks local spirits, such as Roulaison Rum and Crescent Vodka.
What you'll drink: Twists on classic cocktails or the Country Clubber with Stoli Blueberi, cranberry juice and soda.
• Golden Lantern
1239 Royal St., (504) 529-2860; www.facebook.com/goldenlanternbar
The vibe: One of the French Quarter's oldest LGBT bars, Golden Lantern is the traditional starting point for the Southern Decadence parade. The intimate bar also is a weekly spot to catch drag and diva shows and more.
What you'll drink: Bloody marys, domestic beer.
Good Friends Bar
740 Dauphine St., (504) 566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com
The vibe: A bit quieter but not far from Bourbon Street, this two-floor bar is popular for karaoke nights and extensive happy hours. The upstairs Queens Head Pub's balcony's is the reviewing stand for the Krewe of Barkus parade, which was conceived at the bar.
What you'll drink: The Seperator, a frozen brandy Alexander topped with whipped cream.
• Phoenix
@phoenixbarnola
941 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 945-9264; www.phoenixbarnola.com
The vibe: Recently host to New Orleans Pride week's Pride Fest, the bar is always busy with beer busts, pool tournaments, RuPaul's Drag Race watching parties and more.
What you'll drink: Bloody marys, Absolut and Red Bull Jell-O shots.
LATE NIGHT BARS
You don't have to go home. You can drink here.
• AllWays Lounge
2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net
The vibe: The quirky Marigny bar specializes in offbeat entertainment including comedy and burlesque and is the epicenter of the city's drag scene, featuring both live performances and watch parties for national competitions. Tables are set up cabaret-style around the stage and there's also seating around the bar.
What you'll drink: Cocktail specials, Jell-O shots.
• Buffa's Bar & Restaurant
@buffasbar
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
The vibe: This corner bar rides the border between the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny is a casual perch for neighbors. A revolving lineup of musicians plays the spacious back room, and the kitchen is open 24 hours.
What you'll drink: Two-ingredient cocktails, domestic beer.
• Copper Monkey
@monkey_copper
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
The vibe: Refuel with a solid menu of eats, including a pretty good B.L.T. and banana-stuffed beignets, at this casual downtown bar. There's a wide selection of craft beer and cocktail specials to wash it down.
What you'll drink: Cajun bloody marys, canned IPAs.
• Erin Rose
811 Conti St., (504) 522-3573; www.erinrosebar.com
The vibe: The cozy Irish-themed bar just off Bourbon Street attracts a surprisingly local crowd, especially as swing-shift bartenders begin to get off work. The original Killer Poboys in back puts contemporary spins on the classic sandwich.
What you'll drink: At least one Guinness, frozen Irish coffee.
• F&M Patio Bar
4841 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 895-6784; www.fandmpatiobar.com
The vibe: Don't forget your polo shirt when you visit this mainstay of Uptown late-night drinking, which attracts its share of students and 20-somethings and can have a bit of a hook-up vibe - but in a fun way. A limited bar menu is available.
What you'll drink: Abita beer, vodka sodas.
• Molly's at the Market
@mollysdecatur
1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net
The vibe: The Monaghan-owned Irish pub is the most comfortable and neighborhoody of Lower Decatur bars, where you're just as likely to run into that goth guy you roomed with in college as a minor local politician. It's a welcome refuge on slow nights and holidays. Burgers from Junction are available from the kitchen nook in back.
What you'll drink: Frozen Irish coffee, Miller High Life.
• Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge
@snakeandjakes
7612 Oak St., (504) 861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com
The vibe: Located on a quiet residential block in Carrollton, this latest of late-night haunts is a dank vault shrouded in dim red lighting, lined with lived-in couches and featuring an apparent rip in the space-time continuum, where 2 a.m. can turn into 8 a.m. in the blink of an eye.
What you'll drink: Jack and Coke early, cheap canned beer late.
NEIGHBORHOOD BARS
There's a local treasure in every neighborhood.
• Bamboula's
@Bamboulasnola
514 Frenchmen St., (504) 944-8461; www.bamboulasnola.com
The vibe: This music hall has vintage charm with its tile floors and pressed-tin ceiling tiles. The bar and restaurant has a steady stream of happy hour specials, craft beers, buckets of domestic bottled beer, cocktails and more.
What you'll drink: Hurricanes, cucumber-lime martinis.
• Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
The vibe: Chef John Harris' elegant lounge is adjacent to his bistro, Lilette, and has its own menu of small plates. There's courtyard seating between the two.
What you'll drink: Wine by the glass and classic cocktails such as a Blood and Sand (Scotch, vermouth, cherry liqueur and orange).
• Crown & Anchor English Pub
@CrownAnchorPub
200 Pelican Ave., (504) 227-1007; www.crownandanchor.pub
The vibe: This quaint, dark wood-paneled English pub is the place to celebrate all things England, from the royal wedding to Doctor Who and England's bid for the World Cup.
What you'll drink: There's Guinness and plenty of Scotch, but go with beers from Fuller's Brewery or Boddingtons Brewery.
• Gennaro's Bar
3206 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 833-9226
The vibe: For more than 80 years, this no-frills bar has been a gathering spot in Old Metairie, and its a popular spot for karaoke.
What you'll drink: Bloody marys and $2 domestic beers.
• Junction
@JunctionNOLA
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
The vibe: With a railroad theme, this long, narrow, beer- and burger-focused bar is almost like a boxcar with its row of booths. The beer list includes everything from Pabst Blue Ribbon and Dixie to the latest craft beers from across the country.
What you'll drink: Try Wayward Owl Brewing Company's Birdbath DDH Pale Ale, Abita's Strawberry Harvest Lager or Brewery Ommegang's Game of Thrones barleywine.
• Kingpin
1307 Lyons St., (504) 891-2373
The vibe: This shabby chic neighborhood spot has a little bit of Elvis inspiration and a whole lot of kitsch on the walls. Neighbors gather to play shuffleboard, and there are regular visits by food trucks.
What you'll drink: Local brews.
• Mid City Yacht Club
@mcycNOLA
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
The vibe: Though landlocked and likely below sea level, this corner bar is a Mid-City gathering spot to watch sports, play cornhole and hang out on the patio.
What you'll drink: Jameson specials and craft beers from Parish Brewing Company (Canebrake wheat ale), Urban South Brewery (Holy Roller IPA) and New Belgium Brewing Company (The Hemperor HPA).
• Mimi's in the Marigny
@MimisMarigny
2601 Royal St. (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com
The vibe: Marigny's upstairs/downstairs bar has a freewheeling vibe downstairs and a more low-key lounge upstairs, where patrons can grab a table and hot and cold tapas items.
What you'll drink: The "Trust Me" option long has been a fixture on the tapas menu, and bartenders offer the same option with cocktails.
• Oscar's
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
The vibe: Old Metairie's shrine to Marilyn Monroe is a locals' spot to play pool and grab a burger and cold beer.
What you'll drink: Keep it simple: Abita in a bottle.
• Pal's Lounge
@PalsLounge
949 N. Rendon St. (504) 488-7257; www.facebook.com/palslounge
The vibe: A short stumble off Bayou St. John, this casual corner bar has cheap beer, some fancy drinks, pinball games and vintage porn on the bathroom walls.
What you'll drink: A signature Gingerita, watermelon mojito or a Helen F-g Mirren martini with honey-habanero moonshine, vodka, earl grey tincture and lemon.
• Prytania Bar
3445 Prytania St., (504) 891-5773; www.facebook.com/theprytaniabar
The vibe: In the shadow of Touro Infirmary is this casual bar with a sports-watching bent. There is a constantly changing craft beer selection on draft and in cans and bottles, and more options are offered by adjoining Aline Street Beer Garden.
What you'll drink: Craft beers on draft such as Lagunitas Brewing Company's flagship IPA or boilermaker specials of a shot of Tullamore Dew and a Miller High Life.
• Roosevelt Hotel Bar
@Roosevelt_NOLA
116 Roosevelt Way, (504) 338-3892; www.roosevelthotelbar.com
The vibe: The casual bar seems to pride itself on the contrast with the neighboring Roosevelt Hotel (with which it is not affiliated). Patrons can get refined cocktails, but the pool table and Marilyn Monroe figure and sidewalk seating all say relax.
What you'll drink: Sazeracs, bloody marys and craft beer.
• St. Joe's Bar
5535 Magazine St., (504) 899-3744; www.stjoesbar.com
The vibe: Angelic cherubs and religious iconography are an intriguing complement to the dimily lit bar's more accessible spirits, and there's a petit back patio with its own bar and an Asian temple vibe.
What you'll drink: There are many craft beer options, but the bar is known for its blueberry mojito.
• Rivershack Tavern
@TheRivershack
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.facebook.com/therivershacktavern
The vibe: With its tacky ashtrays and barstools resembling people's legs, there's an irreverent vibe to this roadhouse by the levee. There's also creative pub grub and live music.
What you'll drink: Bottled domestic beers or sweet cocktail specials such as a strawberry-garnished Shack berry martini.
• Sidney's Saloon
@SidneysSaloon
1200 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 224-2672; www.sidneyssaloon.com
The vibe: This 7th Ward hipster community center (bar) hosts comedy, trivia, dance parties and more, and sometimes there's free ice cream.
What you'll drink: Craft beers from local and faraway breweries, such as Bell's Brewery in Michigan.
• Spotted Cat
623 Frenchmen St., (504) 943-3887; www.spottedcatmusicclub.com
The vibe: Live acoustic jazz and blues are the draw at this casual bar on the Frenchmen Street strip. The bar accepts cash only.
What you'll drink: Bottled Abita beers that won't spill while you're dancing, or cocktails such as the Cat Nip with Absolut Mango and cranberry and pineapple juices.
• Vinnie's Caddyshack Bar & Grill
3217 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 827-1540; www.caddyshackmetairie.com
The vibe: Located in an unassuming spot off N. Causeway Boulevard, the longtime bar's recent change in ownership and a renovation make it a bright spot to shoot pool, throw darts or peruse a deep selection of whiskeys and more.
What you'll drink: Abita beers and Fireball and Jameson shots.
• Wit's Inn
141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600
The vibe: This neighborhood bar and restaurant is a gathering spot to watch sports or play pool. There's a full menu including pizza specials.
What you'll drink: Domestic beer or potent Monsoon cocktails.
FRENCH QUARTER
Here are some good watering holes for those who depend on the kindness of strangers.
• Bourbon House
@BourbonHouse
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com
The vibe: Dining room and bar picture windows offer closeup views of the action on Bourbon Street, and the bar is loaded with aged and small-batch bourbons and other whiskeys. There's also a raw bar and plenty of seafood on the menu.
What you'll drink: Cool off with a frozen bourbon milk punch or a Gentlemen's Bootlegger made with Jack Daniel's Gentlemen Jack whiskey and house-made blackberry lemonade.
• Kerry Irish Pub
331 Decatur St., (504) 527-5954
The vibe: Patrons head to this Irish pub to play pool and listen to nightly live music by musicians such as Lynn Drury, Kim Carson and Chip Wilson.
What you'll drink: Irish whiskey, Guinness and Harp on tap.
• House of Blues
@HOBNOLA
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans
The vibe: The main club room features everything from touring buzz bands to tribute acts, and there are bars spread throughout the complex, from the back patio Voodoo Garden to the restaurant bar to the lush Foundation Room on the third floor.
What you'll drink: The Rock Me hurricane has Bacardi Superior rum, Bacardi Oakheart spiced rum, amaretto, orange and pineapple juices and a Bacardi Black rum float. The Hound Dog mule with vodka, watermelon, ginger beer and lime is a gentler storm.
• One Eyed Jacks
@oejnola
615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net
The vibe: With its red wallpaper and black banquettes beneath a chandelier, the gritty barroom feels more like an entry to an old burlesque house than a rock club, but the theater space hosts touring bands, Fleur de Tease shows, dance parties and standup comedy.
What you'll drink: Liquor, Miller High Life and Pabst Blue Ribbon.
• Pat O'Brien's
@PatOBriensBar
718 St. Peter St., (504) 525-4823; www.patobriens.com
The vibe: The courtyard's flaming fountain is the eye of the storm at this complex of barrooms and patios. Favorite spaces include the dimly lit piano bar with dueling baby grands.
What you'll drink: Signature Hurricane cocktails in towering 22-ounce glasses, mint juleps and an array of specialty cocktails.
• Santos Bar
1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com
The vibe: With its worn brick walls and hanging disco-mirrored skulls, this dark vault is unmistakably the French Quarter's heavy metal headquarters.
What you'll drink: Frozen margaritas, canned beer and Ghost Tequila shots.
• Tropical Isle
435 Bourbon St., 600 Bourbon St., 610 Bourbon St., 721 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1702; www.tropicalisle.com
The vibe: Island kitsch, tropical accents and neon-colored drinks set the tone at these ports of call on the Bourbon Street strip.
What you'll drink: A couple of signature neon green Hand Grenade cocktails (frozen or on the rocks) may obliterate your memory of the trip to Bourbon Street.
RESTAURANT BARS
Go here for dinner and drinks, or just drinks.
• American Sector
@WW2eats
1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
The vibe: It's an upbeat tourist spot across the street from the National World War II museum with lots of natural light from a wall of glass and 1940s-era photos on the walls. Food and drinks are made with locally grown vegetables and herbs and the menu is nostalgic American with Southern dishes (there's an old-fashioned Frito pie served in the bag).
What you'll drink: Cocktails lean toward vodka and whiskey. The Midway Mule is Stolichnaya vodka, lime and ginger beer, or on the weekend try the Battle Breakfast bloody mary garnished with ham, bacon, a boiled egg slice and a bread stick.
• Black Duck Bar
Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St, www.palacecafe.com/black-duck-bar
The vibe: Located upstairs at the Palace Cafe, the rum-centric bar is the official home of the New Orleans Rum Society (membership is free) and is bright with comfortable leather chairs that invite lingering over a stiff drink.
What you'll drink: Ask for a complimentary pour of the featured rum of the month, try a flight of three rums or a frozen Banana Froster, which includes Rougaroux Full Moon rum, brown sugar, banana liqueur and cinnamon.
• Frey Smoked Meats
4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, (504) 488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com
The vibe: The family eatery has an 18-foot-long handmade wooden bar with a beamed overhang, making it a cozy spot for drinking and watching TV.
What you'll drink: The Hogarita is made with top-shelf tequila, agave triple sec and fresh lime juice with a glass rimmed with black smoked salt, which tastes like you're eating candied bacon on the side. (All proceeds from that drink go to Children's Hospital.)
• Hermes Bar
@AntoinesNOLA
725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com/hermes-bar
The vibe: It's a classic New Orleans bar, with dark woods, understated elegance (it's connected to the local stalwart restaurant Antoine's) and waiters in vests and bowties. The waiters often are dressed better than the guests, tourists who visit in shorts and casual attire or locals who want Antoine's dishes without dressing up.
What you'll drink: Classic cocktails are the norm, but go for a summer cocktail ($4 during happy hour) such as The Woo Woo: vodka, peach liqueur and cranberry juice with a lemon wedge.
• Katie's Restaurant
@katiesmidcity
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
The vibe: A true neighborhood hangout, the food is the big draw, but the small bar area is always crowded with people ordering drinks while they wait for a table.
What you'll drink: Try the blackberry basil margarita, a mix of blackberry, basil, tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime. The Heart of NOLA is strawberry, lemon, Hendrick's gin and St-Germain in a wine glass with Champagne.
• Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar
@LucysNewOrleans
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com
The vibe: It's a party bar with a surfer theme that attracts locals and visitors to the Warehouse District, and revelry often flows out to surrounding sidewalks.
What you'll drink: Drinks here are not for the faint of heart. Tequila shots come with a scorpion or worm in the bottom and it's hard to resist the more gimmicky drinks like the Shark Attack - a mix of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and sour mix with a plastic shark in the glass.
• Meril
@MerilNola
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
The vibe: It's the casual version of an Emeril Lagasse restaurant, with a large, bright bar that invites lingering over specialty cocktails. The contemporary design includes a U-shaped bar and lots of seating. Guests at the bar can order from an a la carte menu.
What you'll drink: The summery No. 11: vodka, Aperol, lemon juice, house-made lavender syrup and Lindemans Peche (a fruity Belgium beer).
• Napoleon House
@NapoleonHouseNO
500 Chartres St., (504) 542-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com
The vibe: There's a lot of history in these distressed walls (the building is 200 years old and once belonged to a New Orleans mayor). Locals sit at the classic wooden bar and tourists choose tables with a full view of the street.
What you'll drink: The bar sells more Pimm's Cups than any other in the country and it has three kinds. Try the summertime specialty Ponchatoula Pimm's Cup, which includes gin-based Pimm's No. 1, Ponchatoula strawberry puree, fresh lemonade and cucumber.
• Parkway Bakery & Tavern
@ParkwayPoorboys
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com
The vibe: A beloved quintessential New Orleans neighborhood haunt that's best known for its po-boys, especially the roast beef with lots of debris and gravy. You'll find historic photos, posters and beer paraphernalia covering the walls, much of it donated by customers.
What you'll drink: Try the beer or cocktail of the month, which for July is NOLA Brewing Company's Hurricane Saison or an orange blossom Bellini made with Ketel One vodka, peach and orange blossom vodkas, peach puree, orange juice and Champagne.
• Restaurant R'evolution
@RevolutionNOLA
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com
The vibe: The bar exudes elegance - it's a modern take on the gilded age - with a dark wood bar, wood beam ceiling and stained glass windows, but it's a dressy casual sort of place.
What you'll drink: The cellar holds 10,000 bottles of wine from around the world, and the cocktail menu focuses on fresh ingredients and pre-Prohibition cocktails with contemporary twists. A specialty is the Peruvian Rose: Pisco Porton Acholado, Campari and Dolin sweet vermouth, all aged for 72 hours in an oak barrel.
• The Roost
@BrennansNOLA
Brennan's 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com/roost-bar
The vibe: Going here is like attending an airy and light garden party at an Uptown home, with flamingos, parrots, peacocks and other birds painted around the room and light fixtures that resemble bird cages. There's vegetation inside and in the adjoining courtyard.
What you'll drink: The bar is known for its Champagne cocktails and an awesome selection of wine (1,400 bottles available), but adventure off the beaten path with a Caribbean milk punch of Buffalo Trace bourbon, 8-year-old Bacardi rum, cream and vanilla bean.
MARGARITAS
Fight the summer heat with tequila, lime and salt.
• El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
The vibe: Knockout made-to-order margaritas are a little pricy but worth it at this trio of Mexican restaurants. Hang in for a second round and get the tableside guacamole.
What you'll drink: The house orange and lime margarita, or more exotic flavors such as pineapple cilantro.
• Felipe's Mexican Taqueria
@felipesnola
301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; 411 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 288-8226; 62i5 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com
The vibe: Felipe's is known for its fast-casual burritos and taco plates, but it also has an extensive margarita menu including frozen options. The Mid-City location hosts viewing parties for Mexico's World Cup matches.
What you'll drink: Fresh-squeezed margaritas, sangria.
• La Casita
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
The vibe: Margaritas are available by the glass and the pitcher in this laid-back restaurant and drinking spot in Riverbend. There also are micheladas and a curated selection of wines, plus a menu of tacos and small plates including Mexican street snack elote.
What you'll drink: Ginger mint, pomegranate or classic margaritas.
• Casa Borrega
@casaborrega
1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com
The vibe: The Central City restaurant has colorful folk-art decor and a menu of tacos and traditional Mexican fare. The bar is stocked with dozens of tequilas and mezcals used in fresh takes on classic cocktails such as the paloma and caipirinha.
What you'll drink: Specialty margaritas with blood orange liqueur, or an El Diablo with mezcal, creme de cassis and ginger beer.
HOTEL BARS
Enjoy barroom service at these hotel bars.
• Alto
@aceneworleans
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/alto
The vibe: This rooftop terrace has panoramic views of the CBD and Uptown, cushioned lounge chairs around a pool and shaded tables, as well as a bar and kitchen. Non-hotel guests who spend $20 at the bar get pool access.
What you'll drink: Eternal Summer is a frozen mix of honeysuckle vodka, orange juice and coconut.
• Bourbon O
@BourbonOrleans
Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 730 Bourbon St., (504) 571-4685; www.bourbono.com
The vibe: This polished lounge is a respite from the swirl of Bourbon Street, and Cheryl Charming's bar menu ranges from potent hurricanes and absinthe cocktails to creative drinks. There's live traditional jazz.
What you'll drink: Classics such as Ramos gin fizzes, Pimm's Cups, variations on the Moscow mule with rum, whiskey or gin, or sillier indulgences such as an Irish milk punch martini with Lucky Charms as a garnish.
• Carousel Piano Bar and Lounge
@hotelmonteleone
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar
The vibe: Though it's constantly in motion - making a rotation every 90 minutes - the Carousel Lounge's revolving bar anchors the historic hotel's lounge. There are 25 seats at the circus-themed carousel, as well as plenty of tables (and a motionless bar). The upscale lounge also hosts live music.
What you'll drink: Any signature New Orleans cocktail, such as a Sazerac, or the bar's contribution to the canon, a Vieux Carre, currently made with Bulleit rye, Pierre Ferrand 1840, sweet vermouth, Benedictine and bitters.
• Above the Grid
@NOPSIHotel
NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St., (844) 439-1463; www.nopsihotel.com
The vibe: There's a covered bar and umbrella-covered tables on the expansive rooftop terrace of the NOPSI Hotel (the pool is restricted to hotel guests). The bar opens at 4 p.m. and features vistas of the CBD lit up at night.
What you'll drink: Craft beers such as NOLA Brewing's Lemon-Basil 7th Street Wheat or cocktails such as The Toussaint, combining bourbon, peach, ginger, Earl Gray tea and lemon.
• Longitude 90
@LeMeridienNOLA
Le Meridien New Orleans, 333 Poydras St., (504) 525-9444; www.lemeridienneworleanshotel.com
The vibe: Guests can find or lose their bearings at the marble-top bar and surrounding modern lounge spaces off the hotel atrium. There also are coffee and espresso drinks and a menu with Creole and Cajun dishes.
What you'll drink: Classic cocktails such as Sazeracs and Pimm's Cups.