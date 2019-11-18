Einat Admony

Chef/restaurateur/author

Einat Admony (www.chefeinat.com) grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel, and learned to cook at home beginning at age 5. After a stint cooking in the Israeli military, she moved to New York and worked at fine dining restaurants including Patria, Bolo, Tabla and Danube. In 2005, she opened a fast-casual falafel restaurant, Taim, and now has eight restaurants, including Balaboosta and Kish-Kash. She published her second cookbook, “Shuk,” in September. She discusses the book with chef Alon Shaya at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Jewish Community Center (5342 St. Charles Ave.).

Gambit: How did you present your idea of Israeli cuisine at your restaurants?

Admony: I have eight restaurants. We started with a tiny falafel place in the West Village 15 years ago, and I wanted to do street food. I come from fine dining and all the fine dining chefs were really surprised, but this is how we started. Five years later, we opened Balaboosta, which was a love project. I wanted to get back to (serious) cooking, but it’s about childhood memory. All of my family were cooks. I grew up with a Persian mom and a Yemeni dad. My mom and my Moroccan neighbor always exchanged food. In Israel, neighbors are close, like family. So I have a (Moroccan-inspired) stew made with herbs and Persian lime served with a fresh couscous.

I grew up with a lot of different cultures. This is what I try to present in my restaurant. It’s how I see Israeli cuisine, but people have very different perspectives about it. What is important for me is to serve more than Middle Eastern icons like hummus and baba ghanoush. I use a lot of different dukkah (spice blends), different types of tahini, kefir and a lot of different spices and techniques from different cultures. Last year, I opened a North African Jewish cuisine restaurant in the West Village that specializes in couscous and dishes from North Africa.

G: Are there things that make a dish distinctly Israeli?

A: When I try to define Israeli cuisine, I say that it is a melting pot, but it’s also a cuisine that puts a serious emphasis on vegetables. I think through that we see many beautiful cauliflower dishes and things no one has touched before.

It’s confusing, Israel is a tiny country that only has existed for 70 years and still is defining itself. At the same time, there is a lot of unique stuff and iconic dishes, like sabich. When I served that in 2005, no one knew how to say it or what it was. Slowly we brought it to the country. Now restaurants that have nothing to do with Israel serve sabich. I grew up where the original sabich was from in Israel. This is iconically Israeli. It’s eggplant, hard-boiled egg — when I opened we did the original brown eggs that we cooked overnight, but people didn’t like the way they looked — and amba [a fermentation of green mango and spices].

G: What did you want to present in “Shuk”?

A: A “shuk” is a bazar. You can get everything there. It’s super loud. It’s not like quiet markets here. The shuk is full of herbs and vegetables. I want the book to be a guide to the shuk for people going to Israel, so it shows what’s there.

I am a fine dining chef, and a fast-casual chef and a home cook. I cook all the time. I cook Shabbat dinner every weekend with my friends. I cook for my family all the time. I want everyone to be able to cook from “Shuk.” It doesn’t need to show off techniques. — WILL COVIELLO