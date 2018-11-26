A new seafood restaurant will open soon in the former location of Feelings Cafe in the Marigny.
The new restaurant, Cru, expands on a food stall concept operating under the same name in the Central Business District’s Pythian Market. Chef Marlon Alexander opened his raw bar at the downtown food hall this summer, as well as a separate rotisserie chicken concept.
Alexander announced he will open a location of Cru inside the iconic corner building at 535 Franklin Ave. at the end of the year.
The restaurant’s menu features a seafood-heavy selection starting with caviar and raw oysters from Louisiana as well as a rotating selection of farmed oysters from around the Gulf and elsewhere. Other starters include a pecan-smoked trout dip and shrimp cocktail. A selection of sandwiches features crab cake and blackened fish versions as well as a New England-style lobster roll. There also are shrimp and grits, a veal chop topped with a wild mushroom demi-glace and a tomahawk steak for two.
The restaurant will serve brunch, with dishes such as challah French toast and braised short rib hash with poached eggs, along with a drinks menu of bottomless mimosas, Belinis, bloody marys and punch.
The historic building was home to a few iterations of the restaurant Feelings Cafe, which originally opened in 1979 and underwent several changes in ownership.
Cru officially opens for dinner on New Year's Eve and will be open daily.
