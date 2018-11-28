Longway Tavern, the charming French Quarter bar and restaurant from the LeBlanc +Smith restaurant group, has been named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Esquire Magazine.
The magazine's annual list of 20 top new eateries also includes San Francisco restaurants Bar Crenn, Angler and Che Fico, Detroit’s Lady of the House, Del Mar in Washington D.C., and Minneapolis newcomer Hai Hai.
Longway Tavern opened in May and quickly become a favorite among French Quarter revelers and service industry workers, with a bar program led by Liam Deegan and kitchen helmed by John Sinclair. Esquire food and drinks editor Jeff Gordinier calls the Toulouse Street tavern a “refuge of refreshment” that “murmurs discreetly in the midst of the tourist-clotted French Quarter.”
Gordinier's preferred its “perfect” Sazerac, a chicken sandwich “lusciously smeared” with chicken livers, and English peas in cauliflower cream with country ham and breadcrumbs.
