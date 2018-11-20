French Truck Coffee is now open at a new location Uptown on Magazine Street.

The latest cafe for the local roaster opened last Wednesday, taking over the former home to CC’s Coffee House at 2917 Magazine Street. Like the other French Truck locations, the new spot isn’t hard to miss — just look for the bright yellow facade and signature logo outside the 1,900-square-foot space.

The location is the fourth spot to open since owner Geoffrey Meeker first launched his microroaster out of his laundry room in 2012. Since then, the company has expanded to include multiple cafes and retail outlets, and the coffee is sold at restaurants across the city.

Meeker also said a fifth location will open early next year at 650 Poydras Street in the Central Business District.

French Truck Coffee also has locations in Baton Rouge and Memphis.

The Magazine Street cafe will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.