Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be another food to celebrate with a local festival, here comes Wing Wars, which is dedicated to chicken wings.
The festival from Central City BBQ’s Marc Bonifacic and Top Taco New Orleans founder Shane Finkelstein debuts Nov. 17 at Central City BBQ’s Smoke Yard, the spacious lot adjacent to the S. Rampart Street smokehouse.
Hot on the heels of another bird-centric festival — Fried Chicken Festival is Sept. 22 and 23 — the chicken wing blowout will feature 20 local and regional chefs smoking, basting, frying and saucing more than 40,000 chicken wings, according to a release from the organizers.
The lineup features some notable wing pros around town including MoPho, 14 Parishes, Fharmacy and Bourree, as well as Barcadia, Bayou Hot Wings, Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar, Cafe Reconcile, Fins and Feathers, McClure’s BBQ, Moe’s BBQ, Picayune Social House, Tracey’s and the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. Guests and festival judges will vote for the King or Queen of the Wing.
Festival tickets are $10 in advance or $20 at the door. Wings will cost $1 each. VIP tickets are $50 and go up to $75 at the door and include access to a NOLA Brewing beer tent, stage access, a premium open bar, lounge seating and complimentary wings from Central City BBQ.
Finkelstein produced Top Taco New Orleans, a sprawling taco-centric party at Woldenberg Park that helped raise more than $45,000 earlier this year for charities that work with foster children. A portion of ticket sales at Wing Wars will go toward the Central City BBQ Foundation, which works with organizations in the Central City neighborhood, including Cafe Reconcile.
The music lineup includes Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Water Seed, Sexual Thunder and the Marc Stone Band.
There will include 15 large-screen televisions showing football games.
For more information or for early-bird tickets, visit the festival’s website here.