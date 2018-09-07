Following an extensive renovation, Copper Vine (1009 Poydras St.), a Central Business District “wine pub,” opened this week.
The two-story space at the corner of Poydras Street and O’Keefe Avenue took over the building that formerly housed Happy’s Irish Pub, which shuttered earlier this year. Owner Kyle Brechtel purchased the building, which sits adjacent to sports bar Walk-On’s, of which Brechtel is a co-owner.
The new bar is a far cry from the former pub, a so-called “breastaurant” featuring servers in short kilts. The 4,000-square-foot-space now seats 175 patrons and has a modern, polished look, anchored on the ground floor by an oak and marble bar from which servers pour wines and beers from copper taps. A lush, plant-lined patio overlooks Poydras Street, and the upstairs dining room has a wraparound balcony.
The bar offers 30 “familiar” wine varietals on tap, according to a press release. Wines are served by the half or full glass, carafe or bottle. The bar also has eight beers from local breweries.
Chef Mike Brewer, who won the 2015 King of Louisiana Seafood competition and ran the former Maple Street sandwich hub The Sammich, is helming the kitchen. His menu features classic gastropub fare. Smaller dishes include deviled eggs topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and Murder Point oysters served with pineapple-mint gelee and Cajun caviar. Flatbreads are topped with duck confit and bacon jam, goat cheese and arugula and escargot with shiitake mushrooms, bacon, pork trotter marinara, preserved lemon and charred onion.
Larger dishes include pork belly with braised collard greens, cornbread pudding and mushroom demi-glace, gnocchi with citrus cream, mint and jumbo lump Louisiana crabmeat, and a Cajun bouillabaisse made with crab, shrimp and vegetables in a seafood broth. For desserts, there’s buttermilk pie with berry compote and Vietnamese coffee ice cream, and a goat cheesecake served with basil ice cream.
The bar opens at 3 p.m. daily and Copper Vine serves dinner beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Copper Vine website here.