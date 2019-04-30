seedint (copy)

Vegan restaurant Seed has ended daily table service at their St. Claude Avenue location. 

 Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty

Vegan restaurant Seed has closed its St. Claude Avenue location, the owner announced Tuesday.

The health-focused eatery, an offshoot of the Lower Garden District restaurant of the same name, opened in fall 2018 inside the multi-use development the New Orleans Healing Center on the corner of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues.

A Facebook post announced table service would end at the St. Claude location, but it will continue to serve as a venue for catering, private events, cooking classes and pop-ups. Before Seed took over the space, the St. Claude Avenue spot was home to Spotted Cat Food & Spirits, which closed in June 2018 after a roughly year and a half long run. 

The vegetable-focused Seed opened in the Lower Garden District (1330 Prytania St.) in 2014. It serves dishes like chickpea flour-dusted tofu nuggets, vegan gumbo, grilled cheese sandwiches and other vegan comfort food staples.

The Prytania Street location continues to operate daily.

View comments