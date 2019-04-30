Vegan restaurant Seed has closed its St. Claude Avenue location, the owner announced Tuesday.
The health-focused eatery, an offshoot of the Lower Garden District restaurant of the same name, opened in fall 2018 inside the multi-use development the New Orleans Healing Center on the corner of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues.
A Facebook post announced table service would end at the St. Claude location, but it will continue to serve as a venue for catering, private events, cooking classes and pop-ups. Before Seed took over the space, the St. Claude Avenue spot was home to Spotted Cat Food & Spirits, which closed in June 2018 after a roughly year and a half long run.
The vegetable-focused Seed opened in the Lower Garden District (1330 Prytania St.) in 2014. It serves dishes like chickpea flour-dusted tofu nuggets, vegan gumbo, grilled cheese sandwiches and other vegan comfort food staples.
The Prytania Street location continues to operate daily.