Costera (4938 Prytania St., (504) 302-2332), a new Spanish restaurant from a pair of Link Restaurant Group alums, will opens Feb. 6 in the Uptown space that was home to the long-running La Thai, which closed in December.

Owners Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri drew inspiration for Costera through their travels to coastal Spain, and the menu is heavily rooted in rice and seafood dishes.

“We loved the communal dining aspect and wanted to provide the neighborhood with a similarly inviting experience that showcases our respect for high-quality ingredients in the style of traditional Spanish recipes,” Burns said in a release announcing the restaurant’s opening.

Burns, Costera’s executive chef, was part of the opening team at Peche and later wasthe chef de cuisine at Donald Link’s Warehouse District seafood restaurant. De Ranieri, another longtime Link Restaurant Group alum, has worked both as a manager and sommelier and is overseeing front of house operations and the bar and wine program at the new restaurant.

Two large-format paellas will feature both Gulf seafood and a varying selection of game in a “nod to Louisiana’s sportsmen’s traditions.” Also on the opening menu: Smaller and shareable plates like Russian potatoes with boquerones and capers; blistered shishito peppers with Maldon salt and olive oil; steamed clams with white beans; a seafood conserva and crispy potato salad; and garlic shrimp with oregano, lemon and sherry.

Larger plates include a red wine-braised lamb shank with chickpeas and yogurt; a roasted chicken kalimotxo with braised beans, parsley and lemon; and tuna a la plancha.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is anchored by an 18-seat zinc bar and features a large communal dining table at the entrance and a dining room that seats roughly 110. Beginning this Wednesday, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.