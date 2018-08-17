Cafe du Monde, Katie’s and the Ruby Slipper Cafe are among the food vendors at this year’s Beignet Fest, which takes place Oct. 6 at City Park’s festival grounds.
Festival organizers announced the full lineup of food vendors and musical acts this week, and said they expect from 20,000 to 25,000 attendees. Vendors serve traditional and creative beignets.
Vendors and their beignets include Girls Gone Vegan's gluten-free beignets, The Howlin’ Wolf's bacon-cheddar beignets served with chipotle crema and Legacy Kitchen's beignets with crawfish cream sauce. The Vintage will serve cinnamon sugar beignet bites, and Loretta’s will offer crab beignets.
Cafe du Monde's traditional beignets will be available only to VIP patrons from 10 a.m. to noon.
Local couple Amy and Sherwood Collins launched the festival in 2016 as part of the Tres Doux Foundation, a nonprofit formed to raise funds to support children with autism. The foundation has made more than $30,000 in grants to local autism programs.
The music lineup is below:
10:15 a.m. Confetti Park Players
11:45 a.m. The Imagination Movers
1:45 p.m. Soul Project
3:15 p.m. Eric Lindell
5 p.m. The Original Pinettes Brass Band
For more information and for the full food vendor lineup, visit the festival’s website here.