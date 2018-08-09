Uptown bakery La Boulangerie (4600 Magazine St., 504-269-3777) now serves wine, beer and cocktails.
The Francophile cafe run by chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski and pastry chef Maggie Scales underwent an expansion earlier this year when the owners took over the building next door, added seating and expanding the menu.
The drinks list includes three French wines by the glass, prosecco by the glass or bottle and an $85 bottle of Henriot Brut Champagne. Local beers include Urban South's Paradise Park and Gnarly Barley's Jucifer, and the cocktail menu has brunch favorites such as bloody marys and mimosas. Also on the list are pastis, an aperol spritz and Irish coffee.
The Link Restaurant Group purchased the bakery from founder Dominique Rizzo in 2015.
La Boulangerie is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.