The American Sector Restaurant & Bar has tapped a new chef to helm its kitchen inside the National World War II Museum (1035 Magazine St., 504-528-1940).
Jonathan David “JD” Eubanks recently took over the restaurant’s operations, and the environment might feel familiar for the chef, a former Naval Culinary Specialist who spent years cooking for admirals and captains. Following his military service, the chef worked at larger culinary enterprises including Wolfgang Puck Worldwide and Fox Restaurant Concepts.
Eubanks, who has fronted two metal bands, launched new lunch, dinner and brunch menus, described in a release as “modern American food and drink mixed with Southern and New Orleans classics.” Starters include barbecued ribs, roast beef gravy fries and a Frito pie. Larger dishes include fried oyster and shrimp po-boys, a burger topped with Creole smothered onions, bacon and triple cheese sauce, a black bean burger, and a “red, white and blue” burger topped with blue cheese, smoked strawberry aioli, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun.
The brunch menu features grillades and grits, crawfish Benedict and chicken and waffles and the bar offers bottomless mimosas.
Previous chefs at the restaurant have included Eric Cook, now the chef at Gris Gris, and Eric Schutzmann.
The restaurant is open daily for lunch, dinner and happy hours, and brunch is served on weekends. For more information, visit the restaurant's website here.