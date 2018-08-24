Marigny bar Lost Love Lounge (2529 Dauphine St.) has a new food operation underway. For years, Vietamese food was available from the kitchen window in the bar's back room. Now it's gone Tex-Mex.
Chef Scott Maki's Gordo Burrito officially opened Thursday and features a casual selection of Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes including nachos, burritos, quesadillas and chimichangas.
The Marigny watering hole opened in 2010, and the back kitchen became a reliable standby for late-night bowls of pho, spring rolls and banh mi. But the concept wasn’t one that kept people coming back for food on regular basis, said the bar’s co-owner Muriel Altikriti.
“It (wasn't) really conducive to drinking, and it wasn’t a super symbiotic relationship with the bar… people (didn’t) want to eat it every day,” Altikriti said.
In mid-July, the kitchen closed and the bar’s owners looked for a more bar-friendly food concept. The search included several auditions from local pop-up operations, and in the end, Altikriti went with a name and chef she already knew well. Maki runs the playful pub-grub concept Chew Rouge inside Pirogue’s Whiskey Bayou in Arabi. Altikriti is a part-owner of that business.
“With Scott, the menu will evolve,” Altikriti says. “And everybody seems to be pretty exited about it.”
Gordo Burrito’s opening menu features vegan and vegetarian-friendly options including a vegan ceviche made with charred corn, tomatoes, jalapenos, citrus, onion, cilantro and diced avocado served with yucca chips. A non-vegan version includes Gulf fish. A chips and dip trio features salsa, guacamole and green chile queso. There is a daily empanada selection, and the Sonoran-style hot dog features an all-beef hot dog wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon on a roll with beans, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, guacamole and mayonnaise.
Gordo Burrito will serve food from noon to midnight Sundays and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays. The bar will host a rotating pop-up on Tuesday nights.