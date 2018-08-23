Capulet, a restaurant, bar and event space from chef and owner Christopher St. John is now open in Bywater.
The open warehouse-style space occupies a building at 3014 Dauphine St. that dates back to the 1800s and once was a cotton storeroom and later a furniture store. In 2012, one wall collapsed into the street and the current space features a mix of original brickwork, tall exposed wooden beams and modern, industrial accents.
Capulet functions as a daytime restaurant and bar and at night is available for private events such as banquets and weddings.
The 4,000-square-foot ground floor has ample table space and a long bar. An upstairs mezzanine feels appropriate for a DJ booth and there's a 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck and bar overlook the Bywater neighborhood.
The menu features breakfast and lunch items including sandwiches and salads with creative twists. St. John says the restaurant is working with Covey Rise Farms to source vegetables and produce, and daily offerings will change depending on what’s available.
The sandwich list features a house-cured bacon, egg and cheddar on a bagel, a lemon grass tofu scramble with cashew cream and arugula on a bagel, a rotating chicken salad special (such as a recent option of peach mostarda on pain de mie), a kimchi BLT with gochujang aioli, and a broccoli falafel sandwich with pickled banana peppers, red onions and basil-lime cashew cream on a baguette.
Salads include a wild rice tossed with apples, cashews, corn and arugula and a summer salad of arugula, squash blossoms, corn, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, pickled onions and lime dressing.
There is a full bar with a focus on natural wines and local beers and a probiotic-focused cocktail menu.
The cocktail menu features drinks such as a kombucha cocktail, a bloody mary made with kimchi juice, a Manhattan made with house-made cherry shrub, and a Korean-inspired spiked yogurt drink.
When the weather cools, the rooftop bar will be open for sunset happy hours, St. John says.
Capulet is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the spot’s website here.