Throngs of po-boy fans went to the 12th annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival Nov. 11.
This year saw many returning favorite sandwiches, and several new creations. Among the more creative twists was NOLA Boils' escargot po-boy, which was named the Most Unique po-boy at the festival.
Parkway Bakery and Tavern, which returned to the Oak Street fete following a two-year hiatus, served its "James Brown" po-boy, a sandwich of roasted barbecued beef, fried shrimp, pepper Jack cheese and a Crystal and Tabasco-infused aioli. It won the Best Beef award as well as the Best of the Fest prize.
Below is the complete list of festival winners.
Best Pork: Trenasse’s Muffi po-boy.
Best Poultry: Boucherie’s smoked chicken po-boy
Best Beef: Parkway Bakery & Tavern’s James Brown po-boy
Best Shrimp: Gulf Taco’s Lt. Dan shrimp po-boy
Best Seafood: Red Fish Grill’s barbecue oyster po-boy
Most unique: NOLA Boils' escargot po-boy
Best of the Fest: Parkway Bakery & Tavern’s James Brown po-boy