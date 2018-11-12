DrvzBYIVYAAYKLb.jpg
The escargot po-boy from NOLA Boils was named "most unique" sandwich at the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival.

 BY IAN MCNULTY | imcnulty@theadvocate.com

Throngs of po-boy fans went to the 12th annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival Nov. 11.

This year saw many returning favorite sandwiches, and several new creations. Among the more creative twists was NOLA Boils' escargot po-boy, which was named the Most Unique po-boy at the festival.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern, which returned to the Oak Street fete following a two-year hiatus, served its "James Brown" po-boy, a sandwich of roasted barbecued beef, fried shrimp, pepper Jack cheese and a Crystal and Tabasco-infused aioli. It won the Best Beef award as well as the Best of the Fest prize.

Below is the complete list of festival winners.

Best Pork: Trenasse’s Muffi po-boy.

Best Poultry: Boucherie’s smoked chicken po-boy

Best Beef: Parkway Bakery & Tavern’s James Brown po-boy

Best Shrimp: Gulf Taco’s Lt. Dan shrimp po-boy

Best Seafood: Red Fish Grill’s barbecue oyster po-boy

Most unique: NOLA Boils' escargot po-boy

Best of the Fest: Parkway Bakery & Tavern’s James Brown po-boy

