DTB and Bacobar chef Carl Schaubhut and his Hogs for the Cause team, Hoggystyle, are holding a pork-filled fundraiser for the chef, who is battling cancer, on Sept. 8.
Pigs, Pearls, Pints and Pinot is at 6 p.m. at Dos Jefes (5535 Tchoupitoulas St.). The event benefits Schaubhut, who has been battling cancer for four years. The former Cafe Adelaide executive chef was diagnosed with cancer at age 32 in 2014 when doctors discovered a tumor in his stomach that had spread to his esophagus and surrounding lymph nodes.
Schaubhut has since opened two restaurants and become an ambassador for healthier eating while undergoing treatment.
It’s the second year for Schaubhut’s team to host the fundraiser. Last year it benefited Hogs for the Cause, the annual music and food festival that raises funds for the families of children battling pediatric brain cancer.
The event features pork, oysters, beer and wine for $40 per person.
The menu includes a pork belly tasso and oyster gumbo served with sweet potato and green onion jasmine rice, stuffed artichoke and mozzarella boulettes with oysters, bacon and Herbsaint-lemon aioli, and a pulled pork and fried oyster taco served with a Carolinas-style vinegar slaw and an Alabama-style white barbecue sauce.
Tickets are available here.