Beloved East Coast burger chain Shake Shack announced it will open the first of several outposts in the New Orleans area later this year.
The first New Orleans location will open on the edge of the French Quarter in The Shops at Canal Place (333 Canal St.) in late 2019, according to a press release.
The burger concept, initially launched in 2001 as a pop-up by restaurateur Danny Meyer, has garnered widespread popularity since its inception and is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
The 3,411-square-foot Canal Street location will be remodeled using recycled building materials including tabletops made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes, according to the release. There also be a large patio with seating.
The company has plans to open two other Shake Shack restaurants in the New Orleans area — one inside the new airport terminal in Kenner and one at the former location of Lager's on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.