Shopping at the farmers market is great until you realize your favorite tomato vendor sold all of its produce and left for the day.
A new smartphone application launched by the organization that operates the Crescent City Farmers Market is designed to eliminate those snags while bridging the gap between farmers and consumers.
The Crescent City Farmers Market app debuted Thursday, and enables customers to buy groceries online and then pick them up at the market. The virtual shopping experience lets customers see what products local farmers and vendors have in stock that day before the market opens, according to a news release from Angelina Harrison, the Director of Markets at Market Umbrella, the organization that oversees the Crescent City Farmers Market.
The app seems poised to fill the void left when Good Eggs, the online local farmers market delivery service, shut down its New Orleans operation in 2015. The city also lost Hollygrove Market and Farm in February, which left many farmers and local vendors in need of an outlet.
To create the app, Market Umbrella partnered with Crave Food Systems, a Rhode Island-based food technology company. So far, 20 local farmers and vendors are featured, including the VEGGI Farmers Cooperative, James Rice Farms, Mayhew Bakery, Pickled NOLA, Poche Family Farm, River Queen Greens, Nur’s Kitchen and more.
Customers can select a market location and day and see all available products. When paying, shoppers are charged a five percent food system fee that covers the cost of the transaction, which allows vendors to participate in the app for free and retain 100 percent of their sale price.
First-time users of the app can receive 25 percent off their first order by using the coupon code FIRSTORDER.
