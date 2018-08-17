Following a decade of documenting and celebrating the food history and culture of the South, the Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SoFAB) is throwing itself a birthday bash on Oct. 19.
The tenth anniversary Soiree and Street Party will be held at the Central City museum’s hub at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., and guests can explore the museum, the block party and the new Gumbo Garden.
Events kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a Champagne reception and light snacks in side the museum. A street party begins at 7:30 p.m. with live music and drinks and food from 20 restaurants and bars. Participating chefs and bartenders include Jeremiah Tower, Susan Spicer, Justin Devillier, Michael Gulotta, Serigne Mbaye, Chris Hannah, Nick Detrich, Dale DeGroff, Tony Abou-Ganim, Abigail Gullo, Lu Brow and others.
There will be cooking and cocktail demonstrations, live music and a silent auction.
Tickets for the street party are$60, or $50 for SoFAB members. Tickets for the Champagne reception and the party are $110, $10 for members.
Tickets and more information are available here.