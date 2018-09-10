Until now, finding Nicaraguan food in the area meant driving past the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner to NolaNica (16 W. Airline Drive). On Monday, the restaurant opened a second location in the Central Business District on the second floor of the food court at Place St. Charles (201 Charles Ave.)
The new spot from owner Gean Carlos Reyes and his family serves an abbreviated selection of the Kenner flagship’s offerings.
Reyes said the move to expand to the downtown office tower came at the request of one of the building's managers.
“We were getting a lot of customers from (New Orleans) and they were asking, ‘can we get closer to the city?’," Reyes says. "It kind of all lined up together.”
Reyes will run the Kenner location while his two brothers and sister will take over the operations at the CBD spot.
Guests can still expect to find some of the popular dishes served at the Kenner location, Reyes says. Those include the NolaNica burger, with a beef and pork patty on coconut bread with fried cheese, sweet plantains and creamy carrot and cabbage slaw. Also on the menu are the chanco frito, or fried pork sandwich featuring caramelized onions and refried beans, the pollo al carbon cabron, a grilled chicken platter served with rice, creamed Creole corn, sweet plantains and a fried corn tortilla with melted cheese, and the fritanga platter, which includes carne asada (grilled steak) and a selection of Nicaraguan side items.
NOLANica at Place St. Charles is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.