Middle Eastern restaurant Fattoush is now open on Tulane Avenue.
The spot quietly opened last month at 1561 Tulane Ave., a few doors down from Vietnamese restaurant Pho Tau Bay and near the LSU School of Medicine.
Its casual menu of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare includes hummus topped with fried cauliflower, labneh, baba ghanoush, stuffed grape leaves, and fried kibbeh for appetizers. Larger dishes include kebabs, lamb, beef, shawarma platters, gyro and falafel sandwiches, chicken tikka and grilled salmon.
For desserts, there are baklava, kunafa, the shredded phyllo dough pastry, and muhalabieh, a Lebanese milk flan flavored with rose water. The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol but has Lebanese iced tea and Turkish coffee.
The eatery is one of a growing number of small restaurants that have opened on Tulane Avenue since the opening of the LSU/VA medical complex. Fattoush is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.