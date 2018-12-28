The Mystere Mansion is known by many as the home of the Mortuary Haunted House. This Carnival season, the big white house on the corner of Canal and South Bernadotte streets will be home to something less sinister: A king cake retail shop.
King Cake Hub by Pizza Nola opens Jan. 6 and will stock king cakes from bakeries across the city. There will be more than 28 flavors of king cake from bakeries including Gambino’s Bakery, Hi-Do Bakery, Bywater Bakery, Girls Gone Vegan, Canata’s King Cakes and others.
Will Samuels, formerly the owner of Pizza Nola, is running the hub.
Samuels ran the Lakeview pizzeria until it shuttered this spring. The restaurant was known for selling Dong Phuong king cakes.
Samuels said he is partnering with the Culinary Arts program at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), and the school’s satsuma-almond king cake will be available daily at the King Cake Hub.
The hub hosts a free event 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 6 with musical guests Benny Grunch and the Bunch and Panorama Brass Band along with others.
Pre-ordering for all cakes and more information can be found online at www.kingcakehub.com.