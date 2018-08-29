Catching a caffeine buzz while you’re biking down the Lafitte Greenway is about to get a lot easier. Local roaster HEY Coffee Co. is opening a new coffee roasting facility and cafe along the green-space corridor in Treme as early as next month.
The new shop is located at 2606 St. Louis St., on the corner of N. Dorgenois Street and overlooks the Greenway.
“We’re really excited that it’s one of the few spots right there on the bike path border,” says owner Tommy LeBlanc, who runs Hey! Cafe on Magazine Street.
The cafe has roasted beans at its uptown space for the past five years. The roasting operation will move to the new location, which is roughly the same size — about 1,000-square-feet — but can accommodate a larger roaster.
In addition coffee and espresso drinks, the new location will sell food and possibly craft beer. LeBlanc says the full menu is still being determined, but pastries likely will be provided by current partners Breads on Oak, Laurel Street Bakery, Girls Gone Vegan and the Simply Sweet Shop.
When HEY Coffee Co. opens, the shop will be open from early morning until around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. to start, LeBlanc says. He would like to extend hours to 9 p.m. in the future.