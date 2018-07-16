Toups South (1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-304-2147) announced themes for its next two Counter Club dinners. A Hawaiian Nights dinner on Thursday, Aug. 16 features dishes such as Hawaiian-style smoked pork belly with pineapple and crispy rice cakes. The Spice Trade dinner on Sept. 20 will feature lamb neck vindaloo.
The restaurant also is offering prix fixe menu specials for lunch, dinner and brunch through July. Dishes include country-style pate with beer mustard and garlic-dill pickles, curried yogurt chicken salad with grapes, local greens and walnut vinaigrette, oyster-stuffed eggplant with sherry tomato vinaigrette and Alabama peach ice cream with cane syrup caramel. Special menus cost $20 at lunch, $35 at dinner and $30 at brunch.