The Ruby Slipper Café has added another restaurant. The latest location for the regional breakfast and mimosa hub is now open at 204 Decatur St.
On Monday morning, the restaurant was packed and a line of customers waiting on tables spilled onto the sidewalk.
The new restaurant is the 10th location for the rapidly expanding chain, which opened its flagship in Mid-City in 2008. There are six locations in New Orleans, one in Baton Rouge and three others across the Gulf Coast.
At the newest location, customers are greeted by a short bar in the front and a bustling open dining room. The restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Olivier’s Creole Cafe, which closed in 2015. The Ruby Slipper will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Ruby Slipper location at 200 Magazine St. will be closed through Aug. 31 for renovations.