Central City food court Roux Carre will close Dec. 21.
The organizers behind the Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard restaurant incubator, made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook and its website.
Roux Carre opened in late 2015 and served as an incubator for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. The court was a project of the Good Work Network, a local nonprofit that supports small business ventures by women and minorities.
A statement from the Good Work Network’s executive director said the decision to close Roux Carre came in part because the food court “like many restaurant ventures … failed to grow revenue to a level that would keep it financially stable.”
The statement said the organization plans to restructure operations for 2019 to focus on minorities of color.
“While we’ve done much, we realize we can do far more to increase opportunity, wealth and business stability for minority entrepreneurs,” the statement said. “When African-Americans own roughly one-third of all businesses, but earn only 2 percent of all business revenue, a new approach is in order.”
The incubator project tried different models and vendors, including the “Launch Pod” series in January 2018, a four-month culinary accelerator program that featured several pop-ups that were vetted for a potential full-time residency at the market.
Trinidadian concept Queen Trini Lisa and Local Menu NOLA have since operated regularly at the court and will hold their final holiday vendor market noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16.
