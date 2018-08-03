All that jazz
Downtown food court Pythian Market (234 Loyola Ave.; www.pythianmarket.com) is now serving a jazz brunch every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the multivendor space.
The market, the latest in a growing number of food courts to open in the city, currently features 13 vendors, each offering breakfast and brunch specials accompanied by a live jazz band on the weekend. Specials include shakshuka from Mediterranean hub Little Fig; a brunch pie topped with white sauce, bacon, caramelized onions, cheesy eggs, apple jelly, truffle oil and Parmesan from Meribo Pizza; a cochon de lait Benedict from Fete au Fete; breakfast tacos from La Cocinita; and a traditional Jamaican breakfast spread featuring akee and salt fish from 14 Parishes.
Brunch also includes $5 mimosas and $6 bloody marys from Bar 1908.
With the onset of football season, the market announced that several game day specials are in the works, including drink specials, game screenings and post-game celebrations. A "brackets/loyalty" program will allow diners to get stamp cards they can fill in for a chance to win the market's "Ultimate Tailgate Package," with accommodations for 10 people and featuring food from all of the vendors at the market.
On Sundays starting at 11 a.m., Fete au Fete, Squeezed and Central City BBQ also will serve brunch dishes.
See the market's website for more information and full menu options. — HELEN FREUND
Sausage Guy
Tickets are on sale for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation's eighth annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival Nov. 9, an annual fundraising blowout featuring 70 chefs at Champions Square.
This year the fest features a new co-chair straight from Flavortown: Guy Fieri. The eccentric, spiked-hair celebrity chef will join festival co-chairs Emeril Lagasse, Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski at the bourbon and sausage event.
The annual party, the biggest event for the local nonprofit Emeril Lagasse Foundation, raises money for culinary and nutrition education programs and features dishes from local and national chefs, live music, a cigar tasting, silent auction and lots of bourbon and beer.
Among participating local chefs are Nina Compton (Compere Lapin, Bywater American Bistro), Tory McPhail (Commander's Palace, soon-to-open Picnic Provisions & Whiskey), Cody and Samantha Carroll (Sac-a-Lait, Hot Tails Restaurant in New Roads), Isaac Toups (Toups Meatery, Toups South), Alex Harrell (formerly helmed Angeline, opening a new restaurant soon), Slade Rushing (Brennan's), Carl Schaubhut (Bacobar, DTB) and others.
The fete also kicks off the foundation's two-night fundraising weekend. The following night is the wine auction and black-tie gala dinner Carnivale du Vin, which last year raised $3.5 million for children's charities.
Tickets to Boudin, Bourbon & Beer can be purchased at www.boudinbourbonandbeer.com and are $135 in advance and $150 on the day of the event. Tickets include all food and beverages. Proceeds benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. — HELEN FREUND
Cool dining deals
The month of August is known for a lot of things in New Orleans, including unbearably hot, humid days and peak hurricane season, both prompting many people to escape town. But those who stick around know that August also is the month when restaurants across the city offer drastically discounted menus, giving diners an excuse to come indoors and indulge without breaking the bank.
This year, more than 100 eateries are participating in the annual Coolinary New Orleans promotion, which has something for everyone, from white-tablecloth, fine-dining gems to off-the-beaten-path nooks and sandwich shops and pizzerias.
The monthlong discounts offer adventurous diners a chance to dine at restaurants they might not have had the budget to try previously and give restaurants a much-needed bump in customers during slower summer months. This year, the program follows a similar model, where restaurants offer prix-fixe lunch options (usually around $20) and three-course dinner menus (no more than $39).
A $20 lunch at Restaurant R'evolution (777 Bienville St., 504-553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com), one of the pricier establishments in town, includes dishes like watermelon salad with feta crema, baby lettuces and a chili vinaigrette, and a crispy half-chicken stuffed with tasso succotash and served with a creme fraiche biscuit. At Susan Spicer's French Quarter institution Bayona (430 Dauphine St., 504-525-4455; www.bayona.com), dinner ($39) includes dishes including curried crawfish phyllo turnovers, a confit duck leg served with French lentils, green beans and fig mostarda, and a dark chocolate cheesecake with coconut whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Diners who haven't had the chance to scratch the New Orleans classics off their list can dine at places like Pascal's Manale (1838 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-4877; www.pascalsmanale.com), where the menu features dishes like veal Oscar, crab cake alfredo, filet of fish Pascal and bread pudding. At Upperline (1413 Upperline St., 504-891-9822; www.upperline.com), dinner includes most of the menu's regular choices: classics like turtle soup spiked with sherry, veal grillades with Parmesan grits, and the restaurant's signature Louisiana pecan pie.
Newer restaurants, like chef Michael Gulotta's Southeast Asian Warehouse District restaurant Maypop (611 O'Keefe Ave., 504-518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com), offer diners a chance to explore beyond the New Orleans mainstays. Here, a three-course dinner ($39) includes items like a bibb lettuce salad dressed in a cooling cucumber ranch dressing with cashew crisps, green tomato relish and chaat spice, a hand-pulled noodle dish tossed with blue crab and pork sausage, and a sweet corn cake for dessert.
One thing is for certain, the possibilities are endless. — HELEN FREUND