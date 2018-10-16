French Quarter breakfast lovers have another reason to get out of bed early with the arrival of French Toast, which opened today at 1035 Decatur St.
The restaurant is the third in Cara and Evan Benson's Toast family. It joins the flagship Toast on Laurel Street in Uptown and a second location that opened on Gentilly Boulevard in fall 2016. The couple also runs the French-inspired breakfast and lunch cafe Tartine on Perrier Street.
Local carpenter Matthew Holdren worked on the French Quarter restaurant's design and construction. He also did the Gentilly location.
At the new location, a similar but distinct menu includes savory and sweet crepes (bacon, egg and cheese; Gruyere and herbs; banana and Nutella; lemon curd and cream), omelets and toasts. For larger entrees there are breakfast sandwiches, a hanger steak and eggs, a croque madame and catfish served with grits, eggs and tarragon aioli.
In a nod to the restaurant’s namesake, there is a selection of French Toast variations, including a classic version topped with berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup; a coconut-cream stuffed French toast served with bruleed pineapple, candied macadamia nuts, lemon curd and maple syrup; and a king cake French toast stuffed with cinnamon cream cheese topped with Mardi Gras-colored sprinkles.
Fans of aebelskivers need not worry. The restaurant’s signature puffed pancake dough confections are on the menu.
French Toast is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.