The NOLA Caribbean Festival had its biggest event yet in June, filling Central City BBQ’s spacious courtyard for two days with the music, food and culture of the Caribbean. The festival's organizers are debuting Soca Fete Saturday, Aug. 4, to celebrate the culture and food of Trinidad and Tobago.
The event takes place at Central City food court Roux Carre (2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Organizer Joel Hitchock Tilton, who also runs the urban farm Paradigm Gardens, said in a release that the party will highlight soca music and Trinidadian street food.
Soca music is a dance music that originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Musical acts at the fest will include New York-based Soca artist Imani Ray, DJ Raj Smoove and others.
Participating local food vendors include Queen Trini Lisa, who operates a stand at Roux Carre, and Nola Island Connection.
Queen Trini will serve doubles, a popular Trinidadian snack featuring turmeric flatbread filled with chickpeas and deep fried. She'll also serve barbecued jerk chicken, oxtail, goat curry and codfish sandwiches. Nola Island Connection will serve curried chicken, stewed chicken, coconut rolls, roti and curry mango and “drunken” plantains, among other items.
There will be beer, a drink menu and nonalcoholic drinks including sorrel drink and an Island citrus punch.
Admission is $10, and tickets are available in advance on the Nola Caribbean Festival website.