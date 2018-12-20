Cuban restaurant Que Rico! is now open at 4200 Magazine St.
For nine years, owner Iderlin Donna Rivera and her husband ran their Cuban restaurant of the same name in Slidell but shuttered the Northshore spot in March, when their landlord did not renew their lease.
The restaurant opened in its new home on Tuesday, Dec 18. The small corner space was home to Saucy’s BBQ, which closed in June.
The restaurant's traditional Cuban fare includes Cuban tamales topped with roasted pork and grilled onions, Cuban sandwiches and a media noche version served on a sweet egg bread, maduros and tostones (sweet and fried green plantains, respectively), fried pork chops marinated in mojo and topped with grilled onions, and the country’s beloved ropa vieja, a hearty dish of marinated and braised flank steak.
The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.