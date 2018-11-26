Sippin' Santa, the Christmas-themed tiki pop-up, is back at Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29.

The annual holiday pop-up was started by Miracle, the New York-based pop-up bar launched in 2014, with the help of tiki cocktail guru Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. The Sippin' Santa spin-off features a tiki-centric menu developed by Berry, owner of Latitude 29 and bartender Brad Smith. The holiday-themed tiki cocktails are featured at 11 Sippin’ Santa pop-up locations across the country.

The French Quarter tiki bar gets decked out in holiday lights and Santa-themed paraphernalia. The menu includes a bright blue Blue Christmas cocktail and new drinks such as the Kris Kringle Colada, made with dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, allspice, lime and pineapple juices and cream of coconut, and the Mele Kalikimaka, a drink made with London dry gin, Grand Marnier, lime juice, cranberry syrup, allspice liqueur and Herbsaint.

Sippin' Santa launched Nov. 23 and runs throughout December.