The New Orleans City Council approved plans for Eli Gay to open a package liquor store, Freret Beer Annex, in the building next to his restaurant Freret Beer Room (5018 Freret St., 504-298-7468; www.freretbeerroom.com).

The liquor store will occupy half of a former double shotgun home at 5014 Freret St. Freret Beer Annex will sell beer, wine, liquor and some grocery items, according to the proposal. Gay told the City Planning Commission in May that he expected to offer 250 craft beers at the store.

Freret Beer Room opened in November 2016. It offers 15 craft beers and ciders on tap and serves a menu of causal dishes and snacks.