Your weekend brunch plans just got a lot busier.

Downtown food court Pythian Market (234 Loyola Ave.) is now serving a jazz brunch every Saturday from 10 a.m. from 3 p.m. at the multivendor Loyola Avenue hall.

The market, the latest in a growing number of food courts to open in the city, currently features 13 vendors, each of which will offer breakfast and brunch specials accompanied by a live jazz band on the weekend. That includes shakshuka, from Mediterranean hub Little Fig; a brunch pie topped with white sauce, bacon, caramelized onions, cheesy eggs, apple jelly, truffle oil and Parmesan from Meribo Pizza; a cochon de lait Benedict from Fete au Fete; breakfast tacos from La Cocinita; and a traditional Jamaican breakfast spread featuring akee and salt fish from 14 Parishes, among others.

Because this is brunch, after all, there also will be plenty of $5 mimosas and $6 bloody marys from Bar 1908 to get the day started right.

+9 At CBD's new Pythian Market, hummus bar/deli and wood-oven pizza round out offerings One of the selling points for food halls, the more stylish, next-generation kin to the food court, is the way they present different flavors n…

With the onset of football season, the market announced several game day specials in the works as well, including drink specials, live screenings, and post-game celebrations. A “brackets/loyalty” program will allow diners to get stamp cards that add up for a chance to win the market’s “Ultimate Tailgate Package,” which includes a tailgating package for 10 people featuring food from all of the vendors at the market.

On Sundays, starting at 11 a.m., La Cocinita, Fete au Fete, Squeezed and Central City BBQ will also serving brunch dishes.

For more information on the market and full menu options, visit the website here.