Two new food vendors are coming to St. Roch Market (2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813; www.neworleans.strochmarket.com) and the Auction House Market (801 Magazine St., 504-372-4321; www.auctionhousemarket.com) in the Warehouse District.
Doily, from chef Deven Dawson, opened last week at St. Roch Market on St. Claude Avenue, and features a menu of sandwiches, salads and desserts. The sweet and savory selection is a reflection of Dawson’s resume, which includes making wedding cakes and pastries as well as working as an executive chef for Nordstrom. Dawson also owned the now-closed sandwich shops Royal Street Deli and Delta Angel.
On the savory menu: A grilled cheese sandwich ($11), made with provolone, pimento cheese, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions and avocado on a choice of sourdough or multigrain bread or a croissant; a chicken salad sandwich ($11) made with grapes, toasted coconut, walnuts, cream cheese, celery, red onion, spinach and tomatoes; a seared Ahi tuna salad ($14) with roasted red peppers, spring mix, bean salad, pepper jack, avocado, tortilla crisps and a cilantro lime dressing.
Sweet items include a peanut butter pie ($7) with whipped cream and dark chocolate syrup; cherry or apple hand pies ($5); and a chocolate cake with butter cream icing and sprinkles ($7).
At Auction House Market in the Warehouse District, owned by the same operators as St. Roch Market, a new Thai concept is opening in the coming weeks.
Local Thai street food pop-up Long Chim will open by the end of the month or early 2019, according to a representative at the market. Long Chim is helmed by May Mananya, who was born and raised in Bangkok, and Kirk Cohen. The two met in Los Angeles before moving to New Orleans and for the past few months have been popping up across the city, including at the Catahoula Hotel, the Drifter Hotel and Courtyard Brewery, among other places.
The menu features a selection of Thai dishes including salads, curries, soups, dumplings and desserts.
The menu will change seasonally but some dishes might include pork and shrimp dumplings ($8); roasted cauliflower larb ($12); chicken khao soi ($13); green curry ($12), and mango sticky rice ($7).