Guests can pay what they want for a meal at Café Reconcile (1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) on March 12. The Central City nonprofit culinary education center will host a couple of similar events later this year.
On Pay What You Can Day, guests decide what they can and want to pay for a meal from an abbreviated menu of Creole and New Orleans favorites such as fried catfish with macaroni and cheese and peas, smothered turkey necks with cabbage and rice or Irish cold pasta. There is apple crisp for desert. Second portions are available for $10 a plate.
The program was started as a form of outreach to the restaurant’s Central City community, letting residents know about the services and training offered by the organization.
The restaurant opened in 2000 and serves as an educational training center for students ages 16 to 24 to learn life and management skills. The eight-week course includes basic life skills and workforce training and students receive support services and are monitored during a 12-month period after the program to assist in their transition to full-time employment.
There will be Pay What You Can Days on Aug. 20 and Dec. 10.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.