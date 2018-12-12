Justine (225 Chartres St.), a French brasserie from La Petite Grocery’s Justin Devillier and Mia Freiberger-Devillier, will open in January.
Prior to opening for regular business, however, there will be a preview of the French Quarter restaurant via a New Year's Eve celebration. The evening includes two ticketed options. For $130, the "All Night Affair" begins at 8 p.m. and includes a reception with appetizers, food stations, an open bar, burlesque performances by Trixie Minx’s production company and DJ sets, as well as a Champagne toast and late-night snacks. The second option ($80) starts at 10:30 p.m. and includes an open bar, a midnight Champagne toast, late-night snacks and musical entertainment.
Dan Causgrove, formerly of Seaworthy, is the restaurant's executive chef. Causgrove was the sous chef at La Petite Grocery several years ago, and he worked closely with Devillier before moving on to other executive chef gigs, including at the Windsor Court's Grill Room and Seaworthy.
Justin Devillier took over the kitchen at La Petite Grocery as executive chef in 2007. In 2015, he and his wife Mia opened their second restaurant, Balise, in a Creole townhouse on Carondelet Street.
An opening date and full menu details for Justine have yet to be released, but the owners say it will heavily feature classic French brasserie fare and likely open in mid to late January. Fans of Devillier’s burgers at La Petite Grocery and Balise will be happy to hear that there will be an iteration of it at his new spot.
Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party can be purchased here.