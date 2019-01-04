Mid-City diners who miss Broad Street restaurant Chef D’z Cafe will be happy to hear the restaurant has a new home in Treme.
Chef D’z Cafe hosts a grand opening party Jan. 6 at its new location at 1535 Basin St.
Chef Donald “Chef D” Smith takes over the corner building once home to Kermit Ruffins’ Treme Speakeasy, which closed in 2014.
Smith has run catering operations and restaurants in Gentilly and on the West Bank. He opened his Broad Street restaurant with his mother in 2017. Smith grew up in New Orleans and spent several years running restaurants in Oakland, California, before returning home to specialize in homespun Creole and New Orleans fare. His Broad Street eatery closed in September and Smith has been planning on opening the new Basin Street location since.
Some of the chef’s best-known dishes are on the new menu, including blackened chicken fettuccine, yakamein, gumbo, fried oyster po-boys, Bon Temps rolls and red beans with rice served with fried chicken.
The new restaurant has a liquor license, which the previous location did not. Smith says he eventually will add live music on weekends.
A grand opening party is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and it includes live music and free food.