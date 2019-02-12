A few weeks after its splashy opening, French Quarter brasserie Justine (225 Chartres St., 504-218-8533) has added lunch and weekend brunch service.
The third restaurant from husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier opened at the end of January.
Starting today, its hours more closely resemble a Parisian-style brasserie with service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The lunch and dinner menu are the same, with classic dishes such as raw oysters, seafood platters, French onion soup, steak tartare, tuna nicoise salad, croque monsieurs and entrecote de boeuf topped with maitre d’hotel butter. Additional brunch specials will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Justine’s hours are now 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and late night service on the weekends from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saba (5757 Magazine St., 504-324-7770), Alon Shaya’s Uptown modern Israeli stunner, is adding weekend brunch service beginning Saturday, Feb. 16. Brunch hours will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The menu includes the restaurant’s current selection of shareable salatim, such as hummus and pita, as well as a breakfast sandwich featuring lamb kebab, soft scrambled eggs and latkes and a fried eggplant dish with caramelized tomatoes, whipped goat cheese and greens. An oyster schnitzel is topped served with Yemenite curry, half-sour pickles and sesame seeds. Green shakshouka is topped with poached eggs, spinach, whipped feta and pine nuts. Orange blossom granola is served with labneh, local strawberries and honey.
The brunch cocktail menu features a decadent-sounding Phoenician flip, made with half-and-half, brown butter, Amaro di Angostura, port, baharat and egg. A Solomon’s Fire combines pomegranate juice, Liqueur de Violette and prosecco.
