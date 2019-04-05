Following a brief delay, Uptown taco spot Barracuda opens Tuesday, April 9.
The taco hub and "margarita garden" with an indoor-outdoor spot at 3984 Tchoupitoulas St. was going to open last month but a snag in permitting caused a delay. In the meantime, the spot has been hosting breakfast taco pop-ups.
Owner Brett Jones drew inspiration for the menu from travels in Mexico and the American Southwest. The short daily menu will feature tacos filled with chicken with achiote and citrus adobo, fried catfish with crema, cabbage, onion, cilantro and pomegranate, pork belly carnitas with charred pineapple, and a rotating seasonal vegetable taco. An all-day breakfast taco spread speaks to the Tex-Mex influence. There also is queso, chips and guacamole.
The 30-seat patio offers diners a spot to imbibe the restaurant’s draft margaritas and cocktails. There also will be Mexican coke and beer, local craft beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages like aguas frescas and horchata.
Barracuda will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant's website.