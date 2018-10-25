The highly anticipated Bywater restaurant Saint-Germain opens its doors Sunday, Oct. 28.
The modern French bistro takes over the building once home to pizza spot Sugar Park at 3054 St. Claude Ave.
Drew DeLaughter, Trey Smith and Blake Aguillard are opening the restaurant. DeLaughter and Smith worked at MoPho, and Smith was the opening chef de cuisine at Maypop. Blake Aguillard worked at the esteemed three Michelin-starred Saison in San Francisco. Aguillard and Smith met a few years ago while working at Restaurant August. DeLaughter is the new restaurant's general manager and Smith and Aguillard will run the kitchen.
The inspiration for Saint-Germain came from the team’s travels in Europe, notably in Paris' modern bistros such as Septieme and Le Comptoir, which offer ambitious tasting menus at affordable prices. The restaurant’s name stems from the Parisian neighborhood where Le Comptoir is located.
St. Germain is a 16-seat modern French bistro and has a wine bar that offers a more casual menu of shareable plates. The spacious bar area inside the shotgun-style building includes seating for 16 and a lush backyard adorned with pendant lights, potted plants and an herb garden has seats for 50.
The full-service dining room will open in December and function as a separate concept, Smith says. It will be open for dinner Thursday through Saturday. The dining room will be reservation-only and the a la carte menu will change monthly. During the third week of each month, the kitchen will serve a completely vegetarian menu.
“Essentially, we’ll run two different types of menus for both spots,” Smith says.
The small dining operation will allow for more advanced culinary techniques, Smith says, such as dry-aging all of their meats and butchering fish using the Japanese ikejime method (a practice that slows rigor mortis in the fish and deepens the flavor).
Everything will be made in-house from bread to handmade pastas and cheeses.
At the bar, there will be four dishes on the menu, most of which will be around $12. They include fries served with a green peppercorn sauce, a fresh cheese covered with a sauce made with the reduced and caramelized whey and fresh herbs, a pate served with bread, and crudites dusted with toasted wild rice powder with a charred pepper rouille. There also will be a few rotating dishes on the bar menu.
“That’s really the plan for the bar side: a few ingredients with a lot of love and care, and dishes that pair well with wine,” Smith says.
The wine program will include many natural and biodynamic wines, DeLaughter says. There will be a full bar and cocktail menu, and wines will be available by the glass and bottle.
For the first week, Saint-Germain will be open at 5 p.m. After that, regular business hours for the bar will be noon to midnight on weekdays and noon to 2 a.m. on weekends.
The bar will be closed Wednesdays.