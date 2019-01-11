Sofia, an Italian restaurant from New Orleans restauranteur Billy Blatty and Denver restaurant group Culinary Creative Group, will open this month at 516 Julia St. in the Warehouse District.
The restaurant originally was expected to open in fall. It could open after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, a spokeswoman for the restaurant group said Friday.
Culinary Creative Group leaders include chef Max Mackissock, Katie O’Shea and Juan Padro. They also are behind several Denver spots, including Señor Bear, Bar Dough and two Tap and Burger locations.
Sofia will focus on modern Italian cuisine with emphasis on seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. Full menu details have not yet been released, but there will be house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, meat dishes and a many imported Italian ingredients.
Sofia joins an increasing number of existing and planned eateries on Julia Street. It's location is adjacent to the Auction House Market.
Blatty has been involved in several local restaurants and bars including Barcadia, Belle’s Diner and Ohm Lounge.